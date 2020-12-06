US election provides us big lessons

By Fitzwanga Dalla More by this Author

The king is dead. Long live the king, well not exactly that phrase is used to show the continuity of government to show the revolving door of the throne ,so that when one king dies ,another is instantly installed on the throne. And so it is with presidents, at least in the democratic world.

The 2020 election in the US is in many ways the most vitriolic election ever fought because of the boorish modus operandi in which the campaigns and debates were carried out. Words like loser were thrown around, but this was nothing compared to previous elections.

Actually, the US electorate has been here before, many times, going back to the 1780s, in elections replete with assassination, corruption, rhetorical vitriol, and good old “dirty tricks”.

The meat-grinding process by which the American democratic sausage is made, has always fallen a long way short of edifying.

Trump may have plumbed the depths of vulgarity, sleaze and pig-ignorance, but we have been in bone head territory before. Take the 1860 election that wasn’t just contentious, but it also tore the nation apart.

Abraham Lincoln, the chosen nominee of the new Republican Party and a steadfast opponent of slavery, wasn’t even on the ballot in most Southern states. Lincoln won only 40 per cent of the popular vote, but took most of the electoral votes in the North, along with California and Oregon.

Just weeks after Lincoln’s victory, South Carolina voted to secede. Though nothing of the type is expected this time round, the election has been nothing short of acerbic.

