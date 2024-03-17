Use Lenten season for reflection and renewal

Dear Fellow Believers,

As we find ourselves immersed in the solemn season of Lent, I am compelled to reflect on the profound significance of this period in the Christian calendar. Lent, originating from the Old English word lencten, meaning “springtime” or “lengthening of days,” serves as a time of spiritual preparation, self-reflection, and renewal.

In today’s fast-paced world, it is all too easy to become consumed by the demands of daily life, losing sight of the deeper truths and values that support our faith.

Yet, Lent provides us with a sacred opportunity to pause, to rethink our priorities, and to realign ourselves with the teachings of Christ. During these 40 days of Lent, we are called to emulate Jesus’ journey into the wilderness, where he faced temptation and emerged victorious as recounted in Matthew 4:1-11.

It is a period of self-examination, where we confront our own weaknesses and shortcomings, seeking repentance and forgiveness. Through acts of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, we strive to deepen our relationship with God and to cultivate a spirit of humility and compassion.

Lent invites us to reflect not only on our individual spiritual journeys but also on our collective responsibility to care for one another and for our world.

In a time marked by violence, injustice, and climate change, we are reminded of the duty to work towards healing and reconciliation, both in our communities and beyond.

Let us open our hearts to God’s grace and mercy, allowing ourselves to be drawn closer to the divine presence.

And let us emerge from this season renewed in faith, hope, and love, ready to bear witness to the transformative power of Christ’s resurrection.