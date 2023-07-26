Use school visits for career development

We are in the middle of the second term. But do you know how your child is performing in class?

I know some schools also do end-of-month exams. I like visiting children at school as I get to sit with them and motivate them to make informed decisions for their careers.

You don’t have to wait for a visiting day or end-of-term report card to know how your child performed. These days many schools have career weeks; different days for different classes are organised for parents to visit their children and know about their performance.

This is a great opportunity that as a parent you should never miss. When your child gets to know that my daddy/mummy is interested in my performance and soon s/he is coming to visit me, the child will have to work harder to impress you.

And in case you find your child did/is not perform/ing well in mid-term exams, please don’t condemn him/her. This is another time to affirm to your child that he is doing well. If a man can appreciate his spouse for cooking well when actually it’s the maid who cooked, or a woman appreciates the husband for taking good care of her when the wife may be doing it for herself; why can’t we do the same for our children? Your positive comments can inspire your child to improve in the final exams.

These days, universities put their courses online, and depending on which universities your child is interested in, download the forms and discuss together during the visit different options to enable your child to study with a focused mind. You don’t have to wait for the time of application to the university to prepare your child for his/her career.

The two of you should discuss the areas of improvement well knowing that a child has the potential to excel with your support. The parent’s participation in school programs does not only foster educational/cognitive development, but it’s also another way of identifying better developmental issues that can enhance your child’s better future. Discuss how they are performing in other areas at school, where they see themselves in that career, how they balance books and other skills, and other avenues for development.

We should aim at holistic child/youth development, though our Ugandan education system is more theory-oriented than vocational and skills development. Work out with one of the teachers who is a specialist in the talented area your child has. The child can maximise the skill/talent development at school as well and can get to where you need him/her to be. Therefore, let your child go to school not only to acquire knowledge, but also practical skills provided at the school that will be an added advantage after school. That means the selection of your child’s school should be inclusive of other benefits beyond only academics. When you are taking the child to this school, especially in Senior One, or Senior Five encourage your child to participate in other areas of interest which too can shape her/his career.

You could as well visit your child to know his performance and he/she spends the other part of life in higher institutions of learning. With a lot of freedom and excitement, some of the children who get into university easily get spoiled.

Let us not give up the habit of visiting our children and inspiring them for greatness.