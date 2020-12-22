By Deo K Tumusiime More by this Author

Verbal exchange not helpful, Museveni, Bobi Wine, media attention

Thanks for your articles on the verbal trade offs between presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and Yoweri Museveni. However, allow to me make a few comments about the same, hoping we can improve on future reporting.



In my view, the insults and counter insults seem to be given too much attention. In effect, Mr Museveni throws those jabs to catch media attention. Therefore, while giving him the attention he seeks by quoting him verbatim, I also think the story could be enriched by bringing in other voices.

For example, you could speak to supporters on either side to qualify their leaders’ statements or speak to some political experts to interpret what all this could mean or even get a voice from some religious leaders who are custodians of morals.

What does the language the President uses mean for the young children who listen to him? I also think we should not let Mr Museveni’s assertion that Bobi Wine is foreign-sponsored, unless this can be substantiated.

Deo K Tumusiime,

tumusiimedeo@hotmail.com

