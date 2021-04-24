Veterinary doctors should be at forefront of mitigating epidemics

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Today, the world comes together to celebrate World Veterinary day. The Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) will celebrate it in Nakasongola District where they will vaccinate and treat animals among other activities under the theme “Veterinarian response to the Covid-19 crisis”.

On World Veterinary day, we celebrate the job that vets do across the world. Vets are playing a pivotal role in the response to Covid-19.



Dr Generous Behabura , the vice president of UVA says, “It makes economic sense for vets to be involved in preventing diseases instead of waiting to treat them once they cross to humans. For example rabies in dogs, it costs only $1 to vaccinate a dog and prevent rabies from spreading to humans, but you need more than $100 to treat a person bitten by a rabid dog.

According to World Health Organisation, at least 75 per cent of emerging diseases have a zoonotic origin i.e originate from animals to people, with animal species as their primary reservoirs.

The next source of the next epidemic will be wildlife and, vets will be critical in putting together a vibrant strategy that will equip us, to be more prepared and possibly control the effects of such a disease.

Unfortunately, in Uganda, most veterinary doctors have been thrown to the periphery in planning and managing and planning to manage emerging diseases. During the first phase of the Covid-19 lockdown measures, vets in Uganda suffered a great deal as they were not recognised as essential workers especially by enforcers. While the President mentioned them among essential workers, many were arrested for allegedly flaunting Covid-19 SOPs yet they had emergencies to deal with.

The veterinarians were not facilitated with PPE yet they were among the essential service providers who were in contact with many people on a daily basis. Thus they were putting their lives and the lives of their clients at risk.

Many farmers were financially constrained making it even harder for vets to get payment for their services, which also limited service delivery.”

The complex interconnection of humans, animals and their respective social and ecological environment is evident in the current global health challenges which warrant critical attention to be focused on integrated approaches to health protection and promotion. As the human population continues to increase across the world, considering the interconnectedness of people, animals and the environment becomes more important, especially in the control of emerging and re-emerging diseases

One other challenge that vets face is the ‘bastardisation’ of the profession. Whereas for example, salaries for doctors were set at a minimum of Shs3.5m (U4 Science) veterinary doctors are paid a lot less. Vets, especially upcountry are deployed in sub-counties with no tools to use or means of transport.

Many have run away from the profession over poor pay leaving drugs and chemicals that need professional control, in the hands of untrained people. We have seen that has happened with the tick crisis. Many districts are grappling with foot and mouth disease and are under quarantine. You can imagine what will happen if another zoonosis was to come from our forests or parks -disaster!

Despite the knowledge and experience gained in previous epidemics, most government institutions are still not convinced of the veterinarian’s role in this context.

Veterinarians have experience in successfully managing outbreaks of diseases such as brucellosis, tuberculosis, anthrax, foot-and-mouth disease, and rabies, in addition to controlling zoonotic pathogens in foods of animal origin. Control measures, when strictly applied to animals, have resulted in a significant reduction of zoonoses in humans.

Its therefore important that government and other stakeholders seriously consider putting veterinarians at the centre of preventing the next epidemic

Innocent Nahabwe,

innocent@bluecube.co.ug