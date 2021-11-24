It was truly heart-breaking and shocking to see the aftermath of the senseless violence in the recent bombings. The loss of one life or the blood of one person or a tear of another is one too many. I send my condolences to all the victims.

Despite this tremendous loss , it is very important that civil authorities ensure that the police do not act as judge, jury and executioner . The recent actions of the police are reminiscent of bloodthirsty revenge . We want the people who were responsible for this political violence to face justice. We want to understand there motivations so that we may work to ensure that our people will always be safe.

How can we fight an enemy that we refuse to understand? The police seems to be acting to send a message to the potential perpetrators of such acts i.e. we will kill you but this is a nation , not a barbarian camp. We have courts, systems and a Constitution. We must not let law enforcement act with impunity under the guise of our safety. If that methodology was correct then these evil actions would not have occurred in the first place.

When will enough be enough? It is also evident that Muslims are disproportionately affected by the aftermath of these events so is it not more befitting that guilt is not associated with religion but to a rather vigorous investigative campaign?

The police has been used in an arbitrary manner before , remember the campaigns? If we can not be better than our enemies , then what is the difference between us?

I urge the police to act in a manner showing responsibility towards the people they serve rather than being opportunistic and displaying unwarranted bravado, we are a nation of laws, not egos.

We pray for the victims of these attacks and I urge my fellow Ugandans to contribute financially to these people whose lives have been upended. Like the saying of old goes , violence begets violence.

How can we respect the laws we have subscribed to when some are considered men before the law and others are considered pigs before the law.