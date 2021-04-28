We all stand to benefit from oil production

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In order to prepare Ugandans to harness opportunities in the oil industry, government should publish the expected number of jobs to be created as a result of oil production.

It is a fact that with Uganda’s stable security, many insurance companies, local and foreign, are going to be underwriting oil businesses. This requires more human capital to specifically acquire those skills. The same should be done to train local chefs who meet international standards.Services provided by forex bureaus are bound to be in higher demand hence more jobs in that area.

Further more, government should establish an oil desk at Uganda Investment Authority to lobby for investors in gas sub sector and other investors to maximise the bio-products of crude oil .

Given the fact that many foreign business people are already starting to flock the country, property developers should position themselves to take such low hanging fruits. Many of our youths could also be hired to work as IT specialists, auditors or accountants. The aviation sector will require more pilots to make internal flights.

With the local content policy in place, our oil industry is definitely going to give us a healthy midterm outlook, but it will also contribute good economic growth. It is, therefore, imperative to start sensitising Ugandans that indeed the oil is for everyone, not only multinationals.

Ben Ssebuguzi-Uganda Poor Youth Movement