We are able to see far by standing on shoulders of giants

Patrick Bakka Male. Photo Courtesy

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

I met Mr Bakka Male in 2013 when I had just joined King’s College, Budo in my Senior Two. As a new student, I could tell the admiration that the students had for him

On November 10, the King’s College, Budo community and the country at large received the sad news of the untimely demise of Patrick Bakka Male, the headmaster of King’s College, Budo from 2008 to 2021. He died exactly a month after celebrating his 60th birthday. Bakka Male was just in the (transition) process of handing over the office to the incoming school head

