We must maintain environmental integrity for a greener Uganda

Recently Buikwe District politicians recently reported that there have been numerous cases of deforestation in the area, resulting in the depletion of government forests, including Mabira forest that has been under attack by human activities.

he Prime Minister of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, called upon government to reduce the prices of electricity and gas so that people can transition to clean energy to curb the massive destruction of forests. These remarks were made during the celebration of Buganda's Independence Day at Nyenga Sub-county headquarters in Buikwe District and this issue should be handled carefully.

Forestry is crucial to the livelihoods of millions of Ugandans because they help Ugandans meet various socio-economic needs that in turn sustain human development and significant national earnings. However, Uganda’s forests continue to be degraded due to human activities such as timber loggings, charcoal production, unsustainable agricultural practices and unregulated livestock grazing and according to the findings, the country has lost 41.6 percent of its forest cover in the last 100 years (1921-2021).

In 1900, Uganda’s forest cover stood at 54 percent and by 2017, it stood at a miserable 12.4 percent. Studies indicate that there will be no forests left in 40 years, if these destructive human activities continue.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 goal 15 calls for protection, restoration and promotion of sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainability, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.

Uganda must consider embracing clean energy sources and prioritise forest restoration as envisaged in existing targets provided in vision 2040, subsequent National Development Plans 1&11and the National Forest Plan (2011/11-2021/22), in which the target is to restore cover to 24 percent (1990 levels) in regard to the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act 2003 which advocates for practicing afforestation and reafforestation practices for degraded forest resources in order to restore and protect our forests.

Notably, Uganda has been in a number of partnerships to restore forests where from 2017 to 2021 Uganda received forest carbon funding partnership -additional funding amounting to $3.75m for investing in forests and protected areas for climate smart development project activities.

In 2020, World Bank invested $148.2 million in forests and protected areas as well as for climate smart development project support focusing on the Albertine region. This project was implemented by ministry for water and environment with support from NFA and Uganda wildlife authority.

This year on April 10, Uganda received Shs165b from European Union in a bid to address the root causes of deforestation and promote sustainable economic development.

However, despite the number of partnerships Uganda has been in, committing to restore forests, as well as calling for action to reduce deforestation, the forest cover continues to reduce at high rate, for example Mabira forest which is under attack by timber loggers.

Destruction of forests is worsening climate change every day by increasing the global temperatures which defects Uganda’s target of 1.5 degrees. While efforts have been made to restore the forest cover, the power tariffs have not been reduced, which has forced most people, particularly the vulnerable who cannot afford the costs of electricity to engage in deforestation for charcoal and firewood for cooking and the population has not also been adequately involved in this restoration process. It is against this background that we address deforestation as a global problem that requires a country’s response.

The government must reduce power tariffs, train and educate people on the restoration process and sustainable use of forest reserves and manage the existing forests in a way that is sustainable to improve community livelihoods and support income generation.

We need also to increase investments in clean energy sources such as improved biogas, briquettes and solar that are more friendly to the environment. The country must also use the funds received appropriately to ensure forest covers are increased up to at least 21 percent by 2030 as committed to in the Memorandum of Understanding on a Forest Partnership between the European Union and the Republic of Uganda.