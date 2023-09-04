We must promote political tolerance

Since the 2021 elections, we have not healed from the toxic narratives, pain inflicted on players. It is barely two years to the next general election but we have not fully healed from the past. A number of people are still missing and some incarcerated because they chose to support a certain candidate and of course, although different charges were preferred against them, their trial seems to be in abeyance. There are Ugandans who are still demanding to see their mother, wife, sister, brother, father, husband who went missing during elections. To them, elections are now a nightmare, because they took their own! We pretend that we have moved on, which is not the case, different individuals have underlying pain they are dealing with and unfortunately, the politics of the day does not take a break to reflect on these issues, rather it is interested in winning the next elections. The political temperatures are rising each day as we head to 2026 general polls and this is the time where we need to exhibit the highest level of tolerance to avoid circumstances that could lead to violence. In a mature political setting, every opinion and decision must be respected regardless of who says it. It is not a must that every individual must follow a particular ideology, movement or party as there exists freedom of choice.

The amount of intolerance and hatred being exhibited by various camps in unfortunate. It is as if we must all belong and support a certain individual or else, lose our peace—you have a group of individuals literally forcing their so-called leader on everyone and anyone with a divergent view cannot escape a litany of attacks. What kind of society are we building? What kind of politics are we building? Our Constitution emphasises the principles of pluralism-that each one has a right to choose where to belong and who to support and that while at it, people’s choice must be respected including those who choose to stay away.

I have noted increasing violation of the right to dissent and critique. A certain group presents their choice as mighty and holier- than-thou, who should not be questioned at all, they carry in their hearts and actions too much hatred for anyone not in agreement. This is not the kind of politics that Uganda should harbour! We must do all it takes to promote pluralism, respect of opinions however divergent they are and that ones’ choice of political shed or opinion must be respected. Tolerance is key to building national cohesion. All leaders be it political or religious or whatever manner must ensure that they promote free speech, free choice and that no one should be punished for holding a different opinion. We must transcend beyond our tribes, languages, social differences and work towards a peaceful country and a Ugandan that respects everyone.

We must ensure that the culture of politics we are building for our posterity is one which promotes unity, peace and cohesion--that it shouldn’t matter where one comes from or what language they speak but the values and principles they carry--that is the Uganda we want! It is our duty to ensure that Uganda does not break simply because of selfish interests dressed in politics.