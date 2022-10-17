We must protect children against rape

On October 11, the world celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child, as has been the norm every year since 2012. Worldwide, the International Day of the Girl Child has become a day to pause, recognize, and reflect on the challenges that are faced by girls.

It is also a day to deliberate on strategies on how to minimise these challenges.

As the country was preparing for the day’s celebration, social media was awash with the story of a mother who left her two girls (13 and 15) under the care of relatives to seek greener pastures in the UAE, only to return to the shock of her life.

The children’s uncle had for the past two years repeatedly raped and defiled these young girls. It had become so bad that the younger child’s uterus allegedly suffered damage and needs to be removed.

This story aired on Sb4 media, a little-known media channel known to probably less than 5 percent of the population. It would seem – as it so often happens that this sad story could not attract enough attention to deserve a mention in any of the national media outlets.

The accuracy of this story and the fate of the young girls, we will perhaps never know. After a couple of hours of uproar from a few “netzines” on Twitter and Tiktok, the story remained largely ignored and was eventually overtaken by events.

The mother was probably left all alone to seek justice from a criminal system that is already too weak to help.

Unfortunately, this story is not unique. It is a quintessential story of the environment through which young women and girls in this country have to survive every day.

According to the 2020 National Survey on Violence in Uganda, one in 4 girls reported sexual violence in the 12 months preceding the survey.

Worldwide, the statistics are even more appalling. The World Health Organisation has estimated that 1 in 3 women has been subjected to physical and sexual violence at one point in their lifetime. And we have all enabled this.

Our silence, our indifference, our acquiescence, or just our sheer submission to the demands of capitalism have created a society where issues to do with girls are not prioritised at all.

A society that constantly views young girls as tools of gratification for men. A society that denies young girls the dignity of individualisation. We have failed them.

I was personally not shocked that this story did not capture the nation’s interest and perhaps raise the much-needed debate on the plight of young girls in this country and how we can all chip in to help.

To me, it is a reminder that as a society we have become too immune to the horrors of rape because we see it too often and discuss it many times without considering the gravity of the crime and its effects. And yet we must not tire.

This fight against sexual violence against our children is not just any fight. It is a fight for the very soul of the nation. Therefore, we must not tire of speaking against the vice.

We must all use any resources at our disposal to protect our children, we must seek out and hold accountable those in power who have the capacity to help but choose to look away.

We must shine a light on these stories in whichever way possible. We must volunteer our time and expertise to organisations that are offering help to marginalised populations.

We must report any cases to the police and follow up to ensure that justice is served. We must keep fighting and never tire. We must fight!

I often think about the woman in the story and her two daughters. I hope that on this lonely and terrifying journey, they find justice. I hope we all do.

Dorah Muhanuuzi, Lawyer and Feminist Ntinda, Kampala.