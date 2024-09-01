We need a proper post war recovery process

During the recently concluded regional parliamentary sitting that took place on August 29 in Gulu City, victims and civil society petitioned the Speaker of Parliament for the enactment of the National Transitional Justice Bill in Uganda.

At the same occasion, the petition was tabled, and discussed on the floor, and Parliament granted leave to Hon Charles Onen, Laroo-Pece Division Member of Parliament, to present a private member’s Bill to enact a law on National Transitional Justice System, which seeks to provide a platform for reconciliation, accountability when national conflicts occur. Parliament has also given the Attorney General one month to respond. Could these now define the justice survivors have been waiting for so long?

Can the Bill bring to rest the plight of survivors from the numerous armed conflicts in Uganda?

Despite various efforts aimed at peacebuilding and reconciliation, there remains a significant gap in addressing the legacies of these violent conflicts. The absence of a comprehensive transitional justice framework has left many victims without redress, perpetrators without accountability, and communities without closure. This situation undermines the prospects for lasting peace and national unity.

The National Transitional Justice Bill is critical in providing a holistic approach to addressing the legacies of Uganda’s violent past. It will also ensure that the voices of victims are heard and that their rights are respected.

The petitioners strongly believe that the enactment of this Bill will: provide a legal framework for justice; facilitate truth and reconciliation; ensure victim-centred reparations; promote institutional reforms; and strengthen national peacebuilding efforts.

The petitioners considering the above, appeal to the Rt Hon Speaker, to:

First of all, prioritise the National Transitional Justice Bill, ensure that the Bill is tabled and debated in Parliament as a matter of urgency, given its importance to national peace and security.

Secondly, facilitate inclusive consultations: Promote an inclusive legislative process by involving key stakeholders, including victims, civil society organisations, religious leaders, and experts in transitional justice.

Thirdly, support the full implementation of the Bill: Advocate for the necessary resources and institutional support to ensure the effective implementation of the Bill once enacted.

Fourthly, champion public awareness and education: Encourage efforts to educate the public and raise awareness about the importance of transitional justice and the provisions of the Bill as well as popularise the Transitional Justice policy adopted by Cabinet in June 2019.

The Bill is intended to enact a transitional justice law to operationalise the National Transitional Justice Policy and to address all facets of transitional justice, ensuring accountability, truth telling, reparations, and reconciliation.