We need an effective physical planning policy framework

The preparation of Urban Physical Development Plans must be followed up by preparing detailed plans which are the basis for development control.

Most, if not all, of our urban centres, have physical development plans prepared and approved to guide their growth and development. Very few, if any, of these urban physical development plans have moved to detailed planning, as required by law, in order to provide more flexibility in the planning, development and implementation process.

The failure of Urban Physical Development Plans to advance to Detailed Planning incapacitates Development Control.

A look at the actual state of affairs on the ground reveals that these urban physical development plans seem to be poorly formulated, carry no risk assessment and have no funding resources for their implementation and are, therefore, ineffective. These urban physical development plans become outdated long before they have been implemented.

Both urban (physical) planning and urban management in this country are seen to be ineffective; and indeed, they are the main reasons for the poor quality of urban development, the growth of informal settlements or slums and the persistent lack of physical infrastructure development in the various Urban Centres.

Another area of concern should be the education of our Physical Planners. This could, perhaps, also be inadequate yet it is fundamental in addressing the physical planning and urban management issues. Physical planner education and training need to be improved and be more responsive to Uganda’s urbanisation problems. As of now, there are insufficient numbers of adequately trained graduates or experienced Physical Planners to meet this demand.

As a country, there is a great need to introduce Physical Planning Reforms and Legislation for Physical Planning to have relevance to the country’s needs. We need to advance beyond Land Use Planning to more Strategic and Integrated Planning. We must also embrace the idea of

Participatory planning or stakeholder engagement and consultation for better planning and management of our Urban Centres.

This country needs to develop an “integrated, online development ‑ approval systems”, where progress on development applications can be tracked. The reform and use of e‑based platforms for managing land‑use planning and development control processes will lead to the modernisation of physical planning in this country. This is necessary for the achievement of the desired Sustainable Development at National, Regional and Local Levels.

The aim of an effective Physical planning policy framework is to balance a clear vision with physical planning principles and a dynamic process that allows for engagement and negotiation among the public, private and community sectors. To be successful, the physical planning policy framework must promulgate an inspiring vision matched with a predictable and clear regulatory process that instills in the private sector the confidence to invest and take risks.

Likewise, it should also instill the necessary confidence in communities and Government / Local Governments that public goals will be achieved and will not be subordinated purely to the dictates of the market.

An effective Physical Planning Policy Framework for the development and growth of our urban centres, in all cases, must ensure that the preparation of physical development plans is followed by detailed planning; both of which are necessary to guide urban regeneration in this country.