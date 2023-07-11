We need joint efforts to fight, curb drug hawking 

Several people have been contacting National Drug Authority (NDA) both on social media and by email with questions about whether it is legal to sell medicine in public areas, downtown, and passenger buses, and others wondered whether such is approved by NDA and how safe these products are.

This practice of drug hawking is not only illegal but also compromises the safety of the drug that is being sold, posing several public health concerns.

Drug Hawking is a universal challenge and a growing nightmare for drug regulators in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Hawking of personal and home essentials forms an integral and important part of the informal economic sector in most countries and it is highly popular because it provides cheap services, especially to low-income earners.

Hawking can be found in all major cities and covers almost all products. The danger is when this irregular business crosses into vending of pharmaceuticals, which greatly impacts the health of the population.

Hawkers are mobile, it is, therefore, difficult to trace and take regulatory action in cases where the unsuspecting public consumes the hawked drugs and get life-threatening drug reactions or no health benefit after taking the drugs, as the vendors have no permanent place where they can be traced from.

It has been argued that hawked drugs are increasing disease resistance, and treatment failures both in humans and animals as they are associated with either ineffectiveness or poor dosages since they are exposed to harsh conditions and hawkers are not qualified to prescribe or dispense medicine.

As a result, the challenges of drug hawking cannot be overemphasised. It is a growing public health emergency that can no longer be ignored. It not only impacts and threatens the quality of the drug but it also compromises the integrity of the drug supply chain.

Unfortunately, people die every year from preventable causes due to falsified and substandard medicines which are fuelled by hawking.

The National Drug Policy and Authority Act Cap 206, which established the NDA demands that the drug regulator ensures the availability, at all times, of essential, efficacious, and cost-effective drugs to the entire population of Uganda as a means of providing satisfactory healthcare and safeguarding the appropriate use of drugs.

In the fight against drug hawking and all its associated risks, NDA has been sensitising the public against sourcing drugs from hawkers, and shift markets and has engaged and signed memoranda of understanding with several cultural institutions like Busoga, Tooro and (Buganda is in the process), bus and taxi park operators together with local authorities in Arua, Soroti, Lira, Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Jinja and Mbale Cities as well as religious institutions like Church of Uganda to amplify its anti-hawking messages.

Hawkers have been targeting farmers on farms, selling all sorts of veterinary products. This has been a channel for substandard and counterfeit animal drugs, especially acaricides which have worsened the challenges of tick-resistance.

Working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), district veterinary officers and extension workers, NDA has carried out sensitisation exercises, especially in cattle corridors, to empower farmers on where to source veterinary drugs, and how to store, mix and apply them.

NDA has also conducted several enforcement operations especially targeting hawkers in shift markets in the Teso sub-region, mobilising vans and mega-phone (bizindalo) operators (in greater Kampala which have led to several arrests and prosecutions.

On January 24, the Chief Magistrates Court in Soroti sentenced Mr Charles Ebaju to six years for selling classified drugs in shift markets. This landmark ruling has since curbed this illegality in the region.

NDA will soon deploy and carry out enforcement in inter-region buses because some individuals continue hawking drugs to passengers.

However, enforcement and arrests alone cannot fully get rid of this illegal and public health menace, the drug regulator cannot be everywhere, all the time including on farms and our homes where hawkers find us.

We appeal to Ugandans to join NDA in fighting against the hawking of pharmaceuticals and promote access to safe, efficacious, and quality drugs by obtaining all their drugs from recognisable drug outlets. We emphasise that it is only safe drugs that can save lives.