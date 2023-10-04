We need moral re-armament 

I have borrowed this expression of moral re - armament from the world movement initiated by Frank Buchman in 1938 as a successor to the Oxford Group and maintaining that the practice of high morality in public and private life is the key to world betterment. I believe that moral re - armament is the best course of action for us.

The biggest challenge to our National social and economic transformation is neither electricity nor physical infrastructure; it is getting an honest, incorruptible and trustworthy workforce.

Any one hired or employed in any job, whether in the public or private sector, seems to be on a mission to steal and enrich oneself. Worse still, the fraud is not committed by one person but it is usually a chain of staff members colluding with each other, from the lowest level of workers through accounting and including management staff up to the top level of workers.

The main criteria for hiring workers are no longer competence, degrees or qualifications, but honesty, incorruptibility and trustworthiness. The skills and abilities can be acquired, but once one is dishonest, corrupt, untrustworthy, tribalistic, a thief and nepotistic, one is beyond repair.

In this country, we are always complaining about the economy and lack of jobs and yet there must be people abroad or within who would love to start job-creating businesses in our country but cannot do so because they may not be able to get trustworthy personnel to run the business. So instead of investing in fruitful sectors and creating jobs, they invest in ventures they can manage themselves, while the thieves scream and lament that there are no jobs in Uganda.

This country would birth many great companies if only we could engage in partnerships, but we can not because few people can be trusted.

Even family members are not able to pull resources for development because of dishonesty and corruption.

This is an advantage that the Indians and other foreigners have over us, Ugandans. They can pool resources and do mega-businesses, unlike us. Since we cannot partner, one person has to do everything and ends up with small or very small businesses, sometimes unprofitable and unmanageable.

Dishonesty, untrustworthiness and corruption also concern siblings. The closure of family businesses, after the demise of the family head, is a great example of why siblings cannot do business together.

With this rampant dishonesty, corruption, untrustworthiness, tribalism, nepotism and theft, development is impossible in Uganda.

The few honest Ugandans, both in the public and private Sectors, should be emulated and are exactly what Uganda today desperately and painfully needs. There is no way this country is going to evolve when those who are supposed to oversee and manage the economy of the country, are the ones who conspire to steal from any type of investor; local or foreign, small or large or even the Government.

Honesty, incorruptibility, integrity, trustworthiness and fairness start from leadership and by example. The practice of nepotism among those with power or influence of favouring relatives, friends, or associates, by giving them jobs has increasingly eaten up our nation. Unfortunately this vice has led in giving jobs to mediocres and unqualified personnel especially in key areas of our social and economic transformation resulting in non-performance and failure to develop.

Regardless of the jobs we do – from the sweeper to the craftsman, the storekeeper, the driver, the tea or coffee or flower picker, the cook, the painter, the builder, the salesman, the purchasing manager, the nurse, the doctor, the head of school, the councillor, the local leader, the head of department, the minister – all Ugandans must be honest, incorruptible, trustworthy and impartial for the sake of Mother Country Uganda.

By being dishonest, corrupt, untrustworthy, tribalistic, and nepotistic or thieves, we violate our beloved Uganda. Foreign elements know and are aware of our numerous vices mentioned above, so they come to this country to steal our vast natural resources mercilessly by giving a few crumbs of bread to those Ugandans in charge of running the affairs of our country. All this is done at the great expense of our national development and self-reliance.

Let us all resolve to get rid of the vices of dishonesty, corruption, untrustworthiness, tribalism, nepotism and theft. To do this we need behavioural and mind - set change through what I have called moral re - armament.

Paul Magimbi, [email protected] Senior Citizen and chairman NRM Elders League Nakawa.