We need moral rearmament

I have borrowed this expression of “Moral Re -Armament” from the world movement initiated by Frank Buchman in 1938 as a successor to the Oxford Group and maintaining that the practice of High Morality in Public and Private Life is the key to world betterment. I myself believe that “Moral Re Armament” is the best course of action for us all Ugandans now.

The biggest challenge to our National Social Economic Transformation is not lack of electricity or infrastructure development but having an honest, incorruptible and competent workforce. Everyone hired in a job, both in the public and private sector, is on a mission to steal and enrich oneself. Worse still the fraud is not committed by one person but is a chain from the worker through accounting and management up to the top manager. Qualifications and degrees can be obtained but once someone is corrupt, dishonest, untrustworthy, a thief, sectarian or nepotistic and incompetent such a person is irredeemable.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has attributed the country’s challenges currently to pervasive corruption amongst leaders. He says that the fact of the matter is all the problems are caused by the leaders. He goes on to say that the corruption, the sectarianism, among others, all of them are done mainly by the leaders.

In Uganda, we are always complaining about the economy and lack of jobs and yet there must be people abroad or within Uganda who would love to start job-creating businesses but cannot do so because they are afraid, they may not be able to get honest and trustworthy personnel to run the business. So instead of investing in fruitful sectors and creating jobs, they invest in ventures they can manage themselves, while the thieves scream and lament that there are no jobs in Uganda.

Our country would birth many great companies if only we could engage in partnerships, but we cannot because few people can be trusted. Even family members are not able to pull resources for development because of corruption and dishonesty. This is an advantage that the Indians and other foreigners have over us, Ugandans. They can pool resources and do mega-businesses, unlike us. Since we cannot partner, one person has to do everything and ends up with small or very small businesses, sometimes unprofitable and unmanageable.

Corruption, dishonesty and untrustworthiness also concern siblings. The closure of family businesses, after the demise of the family head, is a great example of why siblings cannot do business together.

With this escalating corruption, dishonesty, untrustworthiness, tribalism, sectarianism, nepotism and theft, development is impossible in Uganda. The few honest Ugandans, both in the Public and Private Sectors, should be emulated and are exactly what Uganda today desperately and painfully needs. There is no way this country is going to evolve when those who are supposed to oversee and manage the economy of the country, are the ones who conspire to steal from any type of investor; local or foreign, small or large or even the Government.

Honesty, incorruptibility, integrity, trustworthiness and fairness start from leadership and by example. The practice of nepotism and sectarianism among those with power or influence of favouring relatives, friends, or associates, by giving them jobs has increasingly eaten up our nation.

Unfortunately, these two vices have led in giving jobs to mediocres , unqualified and incompetent personnel especially in key areas of our social and economic transformation resulting in nonperformance and failure to develop.

Regardless of the jobs we do – from the sweeper to the craftsman, the storekeeper, the driver, the tea or coffee or flower picker, the cook, the painter, the builder, the salesman, the purchasing manager, the nurse, the doctor, the head of school, the councillor, the local leader, the head of department, the minister – we ALL Ugandans must be honest, incorruptible, trustworthy and impartial for the sake of Mother Country Uganda.

By being corrupt, dishonest, untrustworthy, tribalistic, thieves, sectarian or nepotistic, we violate our beloved Uganda. Foreign elements know and are aware of all our vices mentioned above, so they come to this country to steal our vast natural resources mercilessly by giving a few crumbs of bread to those Ugandans in charge of running the affairs of our country.

All this is done at the great expense of our national development and self-reliance. Let us ALL resolve to get rid of those vices enumerated here. To do this, we need behavioural and mind - set change through what I have called “Moral Re Armament.” And this should form part of our Education Curriculum.

We do this for God and my Country.