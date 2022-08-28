We need to fight modern-day slavery

There is no doubt what the most pressing challenge for young Ugandans today is the lack of decent jobs for the highly, moderately and lowly educated youths.

As a result, one of the fastest growing industries in the country is in labour exportation. The government has encouraged labour “externalisation” as it calls it to the extent that laws have been passed by Parliament and companies are registering every day.

But there is a real problem which the government has apparently failed to address – the plight of Ugandans in the Middle East. We read and hear about stories of torture, rape and other forms of maltreatment; of passports and phones confiscated not only by the registered companies but by “employers”; and more recently of the phenomenon of organ “harvesting” whereby kidneys and maybe other bodily parts are surgically removed from Ugandans by unscrupulous Middle Eastern people with collaboration of Ugandans.

Now, Ugandans take the trouble to put in place and tolerate a government – imperfect and corrupt though it can be – to offer a minimum of protection to them within and especially outside the country.

It is therefore disheartening to learn that hundreds of thousands of Ugandans are living rough in Dubai and other Middle Eastern metropolises, all because their government has totally failed to create the conditions that can generate decent employment opportunities for them in their own country.

And it is the same system that is busy with development partner support, putting in place conditions to employ foreign “investors” and even refugees.

In my view Ugandans have a right to be destitute in their own country rather than go chasing after the mirage of a good life promised by modern-day slave traders called labour externalisation companies and their Arab (yes the same Arabs that traded in Africans in the 15th Century) collaborators.

The government should therefore do three things. First it should arrange for Uganda Airlines (even charter planes) to go to the Middle East and bring back all willing long-term unemployed Ugandans and those living under slave conditions.

The second thing it should do is immediately pass legislation to classify all labour externalisation as slavery and thereafter deregister all companies in that dirty business.

And thirdly government should ring-fence certain occupations for Ugandans. I see no reason why we should have foreign waiters, porters, drivers and such like. Our so-called investors should import labour including for certain managerial positions only if it is proved that there are no suitable Ugandans to fill those positions. And if it means that foreign investors will not come over here, so be it. One reason we encourage investments is so that they provide employment to Ugandans – not to foreigners of any description.