We need to transition to a green economy

For Uganda to achieve sustainable development, environmental sustainability must be taken into consideration. This applies to policies, legislation, and programmes alike. Over the past years, the government has tried to take measures to ensure national development is in harmony with the protection of the environment.

A green economy is an alternative vision for growth and development; one that can generate economic development and improvements in people’s lives in ways consistent with advancing also environmental and social well-being.

In 2015, countries worldwide adopted the so-called 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. These goals recognise that ending world poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth but also address a range of various social needs including education, health, social protection, and job creation, while at the same time tackling environmental pollution and climate change. The sustainable development goals thus also establish a real link between the ecological system and the economic system.

The green economy is highly relevant to Uganda, as it provides economic opportunities and growth potential for Uganda’s economy highly dependent on natural resources. At the same time, the potential for economic growth itself is put at risk through the existing environmental challenges that climate change and environmental degradation pose for Uganda’s economy. Most of the population relies directly on natural resources for their immediate livelihoods, jobs, and well-being. Thus managing natural assets and resources more sustainably will not only reduce vulnerability to over exploitation and consequently reduce acute threats to the environment and economic growth but also increase the benefits of using these abundant natural resources.

Therefore, Uganda is in a good position to shift to a green economy and to use the economic potential resulting from a green economy. This is mainly because its economic backbone and its most important sector for employment is based on agriculture which is where the economic transformation to a green economy needs to start.

Conserving and enhancing the natural capital of Uganda will be an important source of income, livelihood, and jobs for the majority of Ugandans and an excellent starting point for a transition towards a green economy. Sectors affected by conserving the natural capital include not only agriculture and clean renewable energy but also important service industries such as tourism.

Despite the continuous construction of hydropower dams for electricity, a high number of Ugandans do not have access to electricity. Uganda has enormous untapped potential sources of renewable energy, including solar energy, biomass, and wind energy that incur few opportunity costs and entail the huge potential for job creation, economic development, and long-term energy security. This includes job creation through the development of new industries related to the renewable energy sector. It also includes powering of rural businesses, as well as the possibility to diversify local production processes, for example through the upgrading of farming activities, refrigeration possibilities, and many more.

In conclusion, Uganda should not opt for a “grow first, clean up later” approach but rather strategies that can lead to more sustainable and inclusive growth opportunities.

