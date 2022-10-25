We never cancelled Kololo venue for Girl-child Day fete 

Reference is made to a story published on page 8 of the Daily Monitor newspaper edition of October 19, 2022 titled, Organisers lose Shs166m in cancelled Kololo event.

It is claimed in the article that Shs166m was put aside by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development as funds to organise the function. [The quoted amount was a budgeted expense to be bankrolled by partners for activities preceding the main International Day of the Girl celebrations then scheduled for October 11, 2022 – Editor].

The Daily Monitor alleged that the Ministry of Gender said the function was cancelled by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs on the eve of the D-Day. This is to put the record straight as follows:

That the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs had no prior information of this celebration until we received the letter from the Ministry of Gender dated October 4, 2022, which was only six days to the function.

Given that the organisers made the request for the venue late, yet Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had earlier booked the venue to use on the proposed date, the Ministry of Defence could not take up another booking.

In our letter to the Ministry of Gender dated October 7, 2022, we informed the said organisers that Kololo Ceremonial Grounds had been fully booked for the months of October, November and December, and advised them to find an alternative venue.

Please, note that the response to the organisers was not a cancellation, but a letter of regret since the dates had already been booked. Cancellation would only have been done had the venue been offered to the organisers and revoked, which was not the case.

We wish to advise all government ministries, departments and agencies to always inform the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs of any international events that are celebrated as national functions in time, especially at the beginning of the year. We shall be grateful for your usual cooperation.