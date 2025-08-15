We should never give up the cause of uniting humanity

Our President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, while addressing the Parliament during the State-of- the-Nation Address, re-echoed the famous call for African integration by Pan-African leaders like Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah, and many others. For Pan-Africanists like me, this was one of the best messages to hear from a leader during these times of global turmoil. When I heard him speak, I couldn’t resist falling in love with the message the President was putting across even though a few weeks back, I had decided that I might not vote for anything NRM due to the rampant corruption that is followed by selective prosecution.

A case in point was when activists brought forward proof that Parliament had misused billions of shillings, and our the whistleblowers were castigated as agents of imperialists while the corrupt were praised as heroes. I have also been angry with Parliament for passing the anti-people law of prosecuting civilians in military court, just because civilian courts play by the book, and military courts can easily dodge the rules. All my anger however, disappeared in the blink of an eye. Very few upcoming African leaders see beyond the borders of our small chiefdoms.

After listening to the President’s wonderful message, I then asked myself, why have we failed to integrate a small East Africa? Why is it difficult? I do understand that many challenges exists, including harmonisation of different sectors, setting uniform regulatory frameworks, and many others. But the elephant in the room is, who will forego their chiefdom for the other to rule the new empire? Last year, there was a social media post that trended all over East Africa about the release of a new East African currency, with a fake account named “Shiefra”. The response from the public was unbelievable. From Bujumbura, to Juba, to Dar-esalaam to Kampala, there was jubilation all over. I had never seen East Africans unite like this.

Our excitement was, however, short-lived after the East African Community released a statement saying that the currency was fake. Why wouldn’t our Pan-African leaders get excited by the response and pick up from there? However, looking across the room of our leaders, one can easily notice ego. I have always loved listening to our President speak. I recall a time when a journalist once asked him if Kenya was bigger than Uganda, and his response was, “It’s like two midgets competing to see who is taller than the other,” one of the best statements to describe fragmented little African states.

The question appears again: why is it difficult for East African states to transform into one nation led by one leader elected by a population of close to 500 million? The more I struggle with this question, the more I come to the same answer. The idea of integration has to be followed by a Pan-African sense of selflessness. If you look closely at our leaders, every one of them has a primary goal of staying on the throne, and when the suggestion of one state is thrown on the table, everyone starts shifting in their chair, hoping for the rest to forward his or her name as the new supreme leader of the new empire.

But, as expected, no one fronts the other, and all we get are communiques in European languages. I can never forgive the African chiefs who looked on while our people were being sold into chattel slavery for 500 years by a united Europe, and our chiefs couldn’t unite to resist servitude. What would happen right now if a foreign nation struck a deal with the other East African states and decided to attack another state? Well, one can easily guess the outcome. One wonders what happens to us human beings when we get power and money. We can lecture the poor young East Africans for as long as we want, but the elephant in the room will remain that among the statesmen we have in our region, none can see themselves as a peasant taking instructions from the other.

The next thing we might have on our hands might be talks of secession due to ethnic marginalisation a few days into the federation. However, we should never give up the cause of uniting humanity, as it is a Godly cause.





Sherura Mpora Kacwagure,