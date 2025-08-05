We should prioritise safety of learners during school trips

The recent tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of two pupils from a Makindye school has sent seismic shockwaves through the education community. The incident, which occurred after a study tour, has raised serious concerns about the safety of transporting schoolchildren over long distances.

Driver fatigue is suspected to be the cause of the deadly crash. This is a stark reminder of the risks that schoolchildren face when travelling long distances, often in buses driven by tired drivers who may not be adequately rested or trained to handle the demands of transporting precious lives.

Study tours are a great contribution to a well-rounded education to provide students with valuable learning experiences and exposure to new environments, but the safety of our children should always be the top priority.

In light of this tragedy, schools should rethink their transportation arrangements for long-distance trips. Their drivers should be experienced in fatigue management over long-distance trips with schoolchildren.

Driver monitoring and rotation should be emphasised during overnight transportation to avoid incidents of driver exhaustion.

The safety of our children is paramount and schools have a responsibility to ensure that their transportation arrangements prioritise student safety above all else to help prevent such tragedies in the future.