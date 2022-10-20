We should stop overrating exam results

The national examination period is back again after a year of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This period comes with a lot of pressure not only for the parents but the schools too, although for different reasons.

While parents mean good for their children, they wrongly believe that the only way their children can succeed in life is by scoring the highest grades at their respective levels.

On the other hand, schools want all their students to pass with the highest grades in order to attract and admit more learners, hence more revenue for them.

Many schools have mastered this trick and forced their children to cram and recall whatever they have been taught to appear in papers.

The majority of Aggregate 4s, Aggregate 8s, and 20 points we see in the various newspapers when examination results are released are artificial and only meant for the sole purpose of attracting more children to those particular schools.

Why? Our children have been turned into parrots or robots and can hardly survive outside the school environment.

The results only serve the selfish interests of the school owners and unfortunately, even the traditional schools have bowed to this unnecessary pressure.

I, therefore, ask the parents not to be cheated and deceived. Success in life doesn’t solely depend on examination grades.

We need to define the kind of children that we want to raise and not let society, especially the morally corrupt, do it on our behalf.

Our children need to be trained on how to communicate effectively because without this nobody will be able to understand or appreciate their abilities. They also need to be trained to listen more and talk less in order to be successful. Success will always speak on their behalf.

Fellow parents, our children ought to be trained in critical thinking without which innovation, invention, and renovation cannot be accomplished.

Give your children tasks that require high levels of concentration other than keeping them on television and smartphones.

In this generation, children need to be trained to collaborate with others irrespective of race and religion. We are living in an information age and this globalisation requires one to have the capacity and ability to work with anyone around the world.

Unfortunately, many people want to work and stay with those that look and speak the same language as them.

Materialism has left our society without ethics and morals. We are training children that money is everything one needs in life and forcing them to undertake only those courses where they will be paid highly and not their vocations where they would serve society more meaningfully.

Our graduates are unemployable basically because the school system never teaches them the value of work. This explains the current decline in competence basically in every profession. You can’t compare the current journalists, medical workers, politicians, or any other with those trained in the 80s and 90s yet they have had better academic grades compared to the latter.

Despite the current efforts by the Ministry of Education and Sports through the National Curriculum Development Centre to introduce changes in the lower secondary school curriculum, many schools are still stuck with their theoretical approach to teaching.

The shift from the theoretical approach to a practical and lifelong approach can only be implemented if parents reject and shun the current deceptive approach where graduates speak without communicating and are unable to use their hands to work in order to earn.

Ismail Lukwago Ntegana, Concerned Parent