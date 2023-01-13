What about gifted educators?

Please allow me to express a humble opinion in the simplest possible language I know on the matter of “unqualified nursery teachers facing the axe”.

I was tickled to contribute by speaking out, speaking up and speaking well for many of these gifted educators of which I know I am one. I appreciate the well-intentioned efforts that the public administrators of the education process are investing to clean up the system. I observe the multiple efforts being invested in de-congesting the curriculum, de-clogging the teaching profession and re-formatting the methodology of learning assessment.

But in this case, I am seeking to know the place of a gifted educator who has wonderful qualities of an educator but does not possess any certifications in education. Here I am, certificated as a graduate of statistics in 1996, inclined practice to business development and then drawn to educating adults on how to do business properly.

In the Year 2000, I was privileged to volunteer efforts to support high schoolers to study properly at O-Level and secondary schoolers to adopt an upright perspective of studying.

In the Year 2005, I was prompted to educate my younger child who was in nursery school. I supported the child at that level, moved along with her through elementary (primary) school, secondary school and I am very present as she studies at university. I have not done this with her alone. I have supported many other children of friends and acquaintances along that same path and I have seen very good outcomes. The British say “do not blow your own trumpet.” The Americans say “blow your own trumpet because no one else will”.

Call me a gifted educator who has obtained “experiential” training to sharpen up so well. I have been deeply involved in educating to the extent that when one asks me what I am today, I readily respond educator. I am actually involved in educating children (pupils) at nursery level, elementary (primary) and at post-primary level. I am also involved in training teachers to educate properly. Parents find my work so good and people approach me to equip educators based on recommendations of others who have partaken of my work. None of the people I engage with bother to check my certifications. It is a fact that I am uniquely gifted at varied levels but I am not certified for educating.

I have gone further on to identify and equip varied people who are also gifted at educating but lacked funds to go through the increasing levels of obtaining certifications so they had dropped out of school. Mostly due to circumstances not their own but I have equipped them to do it so well. All this is experiential training they now possess but not legally “recognised” certifications. I have trained people experientially since 2005. I have sought owners of education institutions to test my trainees’ work and have taken them on because they are satisfied with the good job they do. These people are doing a good job at nursery level, elementary level and secondary level and their output of well-grounded learners is available to testify. I have also been privileged to guide people whose circumstances pushed them to seek certifications to teach but feel that it is not their kind of work. I have guided them out of education and into where they best fit.

I am speaking out, speaking up and speaking well of the lot of gifted educators and how they will be handled given that there is no way they will be approved for registration so they cannot be licensed to teach but they are actually doing a thorough job. Can the authorities consider registering and licensing these gifted educators by assessing their abilities equipped experientially the way it is being practiced in the United Kingdom and elsewhere?

Name withheld