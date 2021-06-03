What assurance stands for

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In Daily Monitor of May 17, Cissy Kagaba wrote a letter titled “Auditor General cannot afford to have Stains.”

As a regulator of accountants and auditors in Uganda, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) strongly supports and enforces professionalism and good ethical behaviour among its members.

Globally, accountants play an enormous role in the fight against corruption in order to free economies, around the world, from the burdens caused by corrupt acts. Ethics and integrity lie at the heart of the professional responsibilities of a professional accountant and for any individual giving assurance, it is even far more imperative that one’s conduct not only be ethical but also be “seen to be ethical” if the individual’s word is to bring assurance to those receiving it.

ICPAU members are expected to comply with a strict code of conduct, with disciplinary procedures in place for any breaches. Regulation has the goal of protecting the public from unscrupulous or incompetent accountancy professionals and if there are any such cases known at offices where our members serve, we invite the public to bring them to the disciplinary committee’s attention.

ICPAU has a responsibility to discipline its members involved in any professional misconduct and non-compliance with professional standards.

The International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, which was adopted by ICPAU, is a valuable instrument in the fight against corruption. It is an explicit and unreserved statement of faithful adherence to good ethical behaviour to be followed by all accountants and auditors. The fundamental principles of the code – integrity, objectivity, due care and competence, professional behaviour – provide a comprehensive barrier against both corrupt intent and illicit practices.

Advertisement

Accountants have played very critical roles including the assurance role in supporting government’s reform efforts and in creating better public finance management systems.

As ICPAU, we expect accountants in the public sector to play a critical role in the fight against corruption, bringing essential transparency, relevance and integrity to the PFM systems and make corruption less profitable and easier to prevent, detect and remedy.

We also believe that government can improve transparency by quickly and professionally implementing accrual accounting using, an internationally recognised financial reporting framework, the International Public Sector Accounting Standards that were adopted by ICPAU as appropriate for reporting all public finance management for government.

Since the reforms put in place by the National Audit Act of 2002, the office of the Auditor General has built a reputation in issuing credible reports relied upon by Parliament and the wider public. We believe that it is in the best interest of the Office of the Auditor General to ensure that what has been built over time is not destroyed by unethical acts of those seeking their individual gains.

Ethics and integrity lie at the heart of the professional responsibilities of a professional accountant. Through good ethical behaviour, ICPAU members are a force for good behaviour and can influence the culture and values of the organisations they serve, support or audit.

CPA Derick Nkajja, CEO of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda