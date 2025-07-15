What I discovered when I taught students in the US

Recently, I had an opportunity to teach in the United States under the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program. I was placed at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, teaching Kiswahili as a foreign language and assisting in the Pan-African Studies department.

I even sat on the editorial board of Simbaa, a literary magazine of arts. But my very first reaction upon stepping into an American classroom was: “These students must be so lazy!” Well, there are lazy students at every corner of the universe, but I was looking at these students through the lens of the system I had come from: one where success in education often looks like a strange kind of suffering. In Kenya, education is a battle of endurance. Exams must be extraordinarily difficult.

Success is measured by how well you can memorise, retain, and reproduce exactly what the teacher or worse, the textbook said. Application? Rare. Skills? Scarce. Opinion? Often unwelcome. Teachers dominate the classroom.

They instruct, dictate, and test. Students take notes, follow rules, and pray they’ll somehow pass. In this setting, classrooms become battlegrounds, not hubs of discovery. Teachers and students act like chess opponents. The teacher must outwit the student, often by teaching one thing and testing another. If you survive the trap, you pass. But whether you learned anything useful? That’s debatable. So yes, the system is tough. Demanding.

Exhausting. And, quite frankly, flawed. Then I walked into an American classroom. The students were relaxed, some even had headphones on as the professors taught. I was dumbfounded. But even more surprising was how, the moment the headphones came off, thoughtful insights came pouring in.

They asked questions freely and without fear. Even the simplest ones. They jumped into discussions, challenged ideas, and spoke their minds with a kind of boldness that caught me off guard. No one was worried about looking smart or having all the answers.

And they weren’t burning midnight oil for a brutal 2.5-hour exam either. In fact, exams only made up about 20 percent of the grade. The real focus was on participation, group work, creativity, presentations, and projects; things that actually reflected what they were learning. What struck me even more was how comfortable the teachers were with students taking the lead.

In many classes, instructors simply sat among the learners, gently guiding the conversation rather than commanding it. Sometimes, you couldn't even tell who the teacher was not just because of their low profile in the room, but also because of the relaxed dress code.

There were no stiff suits or suffocating ties. Instruction happened in smart casuals, and yet, the learning was powerful. I realised these students were not lazy. They were learning differently.

And perhaps, more meaningfully. Meanwhile, back home, we treat exams like sacred rituals. We believe that if a student didn’t suffer for knowledge, they didn’t really earn it. But who gets hired to unravel the dichotomous key? People get hired to solve problems, lead teams, think critically, communicate clearly, and adapt to dynamic environments.

Yet we continue drilling students like machines and calling it education. It’s high time we did better. It’s high time we taught for life, not just for the exam. It’s high time we stopped mistaking struggle for success. Some of our systems teach resilience, but not relevance. And what’s the point of surviving school if you can’t survive life? The experience at Lincoln University taught me the power of reimagining education. There, learning was collaborative, not competitive.

Mistakes were embraced as part of the process. Classrooms were communities, not torture chambers. I know you will remind me that we just changed the curriculum. I am not sure how we are effective in that. We are hoping that new content will fix old mindsets. But what we need is not just new content. We need a new culture of learning. A culture that values curiosity over cramming. Dialogue over dictation. Growth over grades.

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has noble intentions, but without shifting the attitudes of teachers, administrators, and even parents, we’re just rearranging the furniture in a burning house. What Kenya needs is not just a new curriculum, but a new narrative. Let’s stop glorifying academic suffering. Let’s embrace learning as a liberating, joyful, transformative journey. Let’s teach students not just to pass exams, but to thrive in life.

Tonny Kimathi Itabari,