What is climate justice without the voices of indigenous women with disabilities?

Climate justice has become a global rallying cry, but one must ask: Justice for whom? Too often, the conversation is dominated by experts, politicians and international organisations, while the very people bearing the heaviest burdens are sidelined. Among those consistently left out are women with disabilities, particularly indigenous women who face the sharpest edge of climate change’s impacts.

According to United Nations Human Rights report, Women with disabilities are often faced with compounded challenges due to climate change. They are disproportionately affected by a combination of social, economic and health factors that amplify their risks during disasters and environmental changes.

Limited access to healthcare and economic resources constrains their ability to respond to climate-related health emergencies, whereas inadequate economic opportunities reduce their capacity to adapt or recover from climate impacts.

Physical and infrastructure barriers such as inaccessible housing and transportation make evacuation during floods, storms or other extreme events especially difficult. Social exclusion and discrimination further worsen their vulnerability, as women with disabilities are often left out of climate adaptation planning and decision-making while stigmatization and marginalization place them at greater disadvantage during emergencies.

Many depend on caregivers or support systems that may be disrupted in crisis situations and communication barriers can prevent them from accessing critical information on climate threats or emergency responses. The compounded pressures threaten their physical safety, mental and their emotional well-being increasing stress and anxiety in the face of repeated extreme weather events often without adequate mental health support.

To effectively support women with disabilities in the face of climate change, it is essential that governments, development actors and community leaders implement inclusive and targeted policies that enhance their economic, social and physical resilience. This includes promoting access to financial resources and livelihood opportunities so that women with disabilities can adapt to and recover from climate impacts as well as ensuring that emergency shelters, climate information and health services are fully accessible and responsive to their specific needs.

Their meaningful participation in climate-related decision-making must also be prioritized, recognizing them not merely as beneficiaries but as agents of change and leaders within their communities.

Climate finance should also be directed toward interventions that directly address their vulnerabilities, including accessible early-warning systems, climate-resilient skills training and community protection mechanisms that make access to water and essential services safer.

Basic survival needs must be brought closer to communities through safe water points, alternative fuel sources and renewable energy solutions reducing the long and dangerous journeys women are often forced to undertake.

By adopting these recommendations, policymakers and practitioners can ensure that climate action is inclusive and also empowers women with disabilities to actively shape a safer and more resilient future

So, I return to the question: What is climate justice without the voices of women with disabilities? The answer is clear. It is incomplete, unequal and unjust. True climate justice can only be achieved when the voices of indigenous women with disabilities are heard and their experiences are valued in the creation of mitigation and adaptation strategies to ensure that their specific needs are addressed.

Caroline Kinkuhaire

Gender and Advocacy Officer

Youth For Green Communities