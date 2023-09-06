What is needed to protect children in school zones

The 2022 Uganda police traffic and road safety data shows 650 children died in road crashes. This was an increase by 50 more deaths compared to the 600 who perished in 2021. These statistics for the two years imply that Uganda loses almost two children below the age of 18 to road accidents every day.

In addition, 1,538 children sustained serious injuries. This implies four children cheated road crash death last year but with life threatening injuries.

The children dying on our roads or sustaining serious injuries every day meet the unfortunate incidents while going or returning from the school. One of the possible solutions to these shocking figures can be reducing speed to acceptable limits in areas such as school zones. Researchers such as Bornioli et al (2020), Fisher & Tune (2010) have argued that reducing speed is crucial in preventing road traffic injuries (RTIs). They note that lowering speed limits from 50 km/h or 40 km/h to 30 km/h significantly reduces the number of injuries and deaths.

Although 30 km/h is still considered high enough to cause severe injuries to children, it minimises damages. Safe school zones are paramount in protecting students from road traffic crashes. These zones require drivers to adhere to the highest level of yielding behaviour. When properly implemented, Lambert & Venter (2015) argue that safe school zones, when clearly marked with signboards at their entrance and exit points, help in improving visibility and awareness for motorists.

Uganda will not be the first to implement safe school zones if it does. Numerous successful examples of established school zones exist around the world. These examples demonstrate the effectiveness of implementing lower speed limits and safety measures in protecting children.

New York City implemented a comprehensive road safety programme called Vision Zero to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries. As part of this programme, safe school zones are established with reduced speed limits, improved signage, enhanced crossing areas.

It is indeed true that road safety situations tend to be better in high-income countries compared to low and middle-income countries. The Global Status Report on Road Safety (2018) provides valuable insights into the global road safety scenario. In high-income countries, there is often greater investment in infrastructure, implementation of stricter vehicle safety standards, and better enforcement of traffic laws.

These factors contribute to safer road environments and lower rates of crashes and fatalities. Additionally, high-income countries usually have more resources allocated to public education and awareness campaigns, which help promote responsible behaviour among drivers and pedestrians. On the other hand, low and middle-income countries often face significant challenges in ensuring road traffic safety due to various factors.

These may include inadequate infrastructure, lack of resources for enforcing traffic laws, limited access to quality healthcare services, and lower levels of public awareness and education about road safety. To improve road safety in low and middle-income countries, it is crucial to focus on several key areas.

Investing in well-designed and maintained road networks, pedestrian walkways, and safe crossing points can significantly reduce the risk of crashes.

Implementing and enforcing vehicle safety regulations can help ensure vehicles on the roads are equipped with essential safety features and meet minimum safety standards.

Strengthening law enforcement capabilities and promoting stricter enforcement of traffic regulations can deter reckless driving behaviours and improve compliance with road safety rules.

Conducting targeted public education campaigns to raise awareness about road safety issues, proper road usage, and the importance of following traffic laws is crucial for changing behaviours and reducing crashes.

Ensuring well-equipped medical facilities and emergency services are available to provide timely and effective care to accident victims can significantly improve survival rates and reduce the long-term impact of road traffic crashes.

Collaboration between countries, international organisations, and stakeholders can facilitate the sharing of best practices, resources, and technical expertise to address road safety challenges globally. By addressing these areas, it is possible to make progress in minimising the negative impacts of road traffic crashes, reducing economic losses, and improving public health and development in low and middle-income countries.