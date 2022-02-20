What is sparking military coup d’états in Africa lately?

We have recently witnessed such take overs mostly in West Africa i.e. Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan and a failed Coupe d’etat in Guinea Bissau. My plea is that Uganda’s military must by all means avoid the dilemma of a military coup.

The reasons are many because regardless of the type of coup and the structure and political outlook of the resultant government there is bound to be confusion because of two characteristic problems which confront all military regimes.

The first one is the problem of the regime’s relationship with the military itself, second is its relationship with that constellation of forces, institutions and individuals which make up “ordinary” or “civilian” politics.

The first is generally the most immediately pressing, though it’s the second which ultimately determines the political future of the regime and the possibility of any peaceful transformation into, or transfer of power to, a civilian system of government. When the army goes into politics, so does politics come into the army!

The degree of insulation from political affairs the army can get under a purely civilian regime can no longer be possible once army officers control the State and are directly responsible for all political decisions.

In many respects, as I have argued before, it may make little difference whether a regime is a military or a civilian one.

Military coups and military regimes which follow from them are so much a feature of third world politics that their presence or absence in any given region might almost be taken as a rough and ready touch stone of third worldness for as it is always people will finally lament thus- “we thought we were changing things because we were bad enough but now it’s worse”.

As the society changes, so that’s the role of the military. In the world of oligarchy, the soldier is a radical; in the middle – class world he is a participant and arbiter; as the mass society looms on the horizon, he (soldier) becomes the conservative guardian of the existing order.

Thus the more backward a society is, the more progressive the role of its military; the more advanced a society becomes, the more conservative and reactionary becomes the role of its military.

What happens in effect is that the military remains the same, same monster, wedded to an elitist conception of nationalism and efficiency, while the society changes round it, so that views which are radical in one context move across to become conservative in another.

The military regime of any kind will have no inherent tendency to be either more radical or more reactionary than the government it displaces- except in so far as it may feel the need to react against its predecessors’ policies, whatever these may have been.

It will show the normal range of policy variations which might follow from the electoral victory of the opposition in a liberal democratic system.

If the coup for example is led by junior officers, or still more so by NCOs, it becomes not only a coup but also a mutiny against the military super structure (command), and the danger to the unit of the armed forces is much greater, especially if senior officers have been killed in the process.

Rank also influences military regimes through the pronounced tendency of military hierarchies to fall into generational sets, in which age grades (which correspond with rank as each set moves up the ladder of promotion) are differentiated by their origins, training or institutional experience.

In current Uganda those who were recruited under one regime could have been selected by different criteria from those recruited under National Resistance Army; pre-war, war time and post war officers could have had markedly different formative experiences.

Therefore, those who are mistakenly wishing to see a change through a military takeover in Uganda are organising their own funerals not worthy their efforts.