What is wrong with us?

Watching the news about the first census day left me wondering what it will take for us to be more organised and efficient as a country.

After all that time of preparation, on the day they were supposed to start working, according to news reports, some enumerators were not equipped with the necessary tools and their remuneration also seemed to be hanging in the air.

It was disappointing, to say the least. So what happened, was the planning period not sufficient to get all teams fully equipped and ready? Why get us all excited about the census and then fail to deliver as expected?

We need to get serious. The census is not the only event where we have exhibited unseriousness. Is it some sort of culture? Is this a characteristic by which we are to be known?

I look forward to the day that everything will work as smoothly as they possibly can, where excellence and efficiency will be what characterizes us. The census period is still on, hopefully, it will get better in the latter days. In the meantime, we shall await the enumerators, hopefully, they will have received their jackets, bags and whatever else will enable them to do their work well.