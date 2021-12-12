What managers should do to sail through the new normal

The global prevalence of Covid-19 has given managers pressure to survive disruptions, supervise teams remotely and pressure to hit moving targets (our organisational targets have not been stable lately) while reprioritising organisational goals. Increased resilience and adaptive leadership skills will be vital but the most important challenge moving forward will be how to constantly perform under pressure in an unstable workplace that is now the “new normal”.

Here are a few leadership trends that may enable us sail through this new normal.

For human resource managers, there is a need to understand, recognise and harness emotional intelligence. A lack of emotional intelligence awareness runs the risk of pollinating a poor team culture, leaving one feeling exhausted and inhibiting ability to achieve results. This need is as important as intelligent quotient (IQ) as one has to navigate the ability to perceive emotions in others and oneself.

For example, noticing when a conversation partner is disengaged or in disagreement detected through voice or speech. There is also a need to understand about comprehending why a person is expressing emotions. For instance, one may wish to know why a colleague is disengaged. Could it that one is having a sick child and may not have the guts or moods to discuss a tricky work issue at the moment?

With the pressure to achieve our targets, a human resource manager may also have to rely on data to make decisions. This calls for having access to good quality data so as to make objective, fact based decisions in this era of Covid-19 when the stakes are high. The need for evidence and objective processes behind the decisions made becomes important especially when significant human implications are envisaged. Data will help to show what is really happening in the world and help guide decisions. If there is conflict, data can bring multiple parties together to agree on what needs to be done.

The “new normal” brought about by Covid-19 has also increased the need for managers to lead employees in multiple locations. This called accurate knowledge of staff members’ ways of working and areas of excellence by mapping out team members’ strengths for performing under pressure. This helped in the allocation of team members in areas where specific expertise is needed to get the job done as quickly as possible with the best results. Mapping, one would avoid “a surveillance state” trust where some employees may not do the job well much as you see them on line while some may not be serious with the task at hand. Asking the hard questions ;“How far? Where are you?” may backfire as employees may lose trust in you, resulting in low output. Managers may need to nominate at least two to three days a week when staff can come to the office for transfer knowledge and engage each other to concretise ideas through informal talks. And managers need to make themselves available for mentoring on these days.

There is also need to start what is referred to as “wise reasoning” and learning how to exercise it. It is a great investment in your ability as a leader especially while performing under pressure. As managers, we need to pause for a moment taking on our own perspective, contextualising the issues and reasoning wisely over it before one decides. There is also need to reflect, look back and identify a time when one didn’t perform their best as a leader. Ask oneself how one missed some important information or an opportunity to take the best course of action. This may help one to get the best answer to the current task at hand.

Balancing and giving clients a great new way of customer service through digital and human elements to create innovate customer experiences is yet another trend to follow. The Covid-19 lockdown meant more digital and less physical presence at the workplace. There was need to focus on what or where the value of our service is as seen by the people we serve. Value is not simply a one fit for all. It may be economic, social or societal value in the face of your clients. Different clients saw different benefits from engaging the organisation.

Equally there was need to find a balance between digital service improvements and the human element of your business/service as more and more customers focus on the wellbeing, emotional connection and humanness of organisations they interact with. In other words, are you taking care of the client’s needs? If so, was there need to spend on the organisation? That said, organisations could start on co-creating service experiences with clients but not creating experiences for them solely on individual perspectives to ensure mutual benefit for both parties by developing engaging computer applications and websites.

Begumisa Baguma Musa,
















