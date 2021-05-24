What Museveni must do in this legacy term

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I have many recommendations for the President to form and maintain the country in the right direction.

My first concern is for the youth. They need more attention than they are currently receiving. If our government arms significantly reduce their excessive spending, some money can be freed up to help the long-suffering masses and their children.

It is heart-breaking to learn that a large amount of money intended to boost the economy and protect it from the Covid-19 pandemic was swindled by a few bloated bureaucrats.

There are no proper records for the disbursement of the enormous amounts being bandied around.

It is simple to distribute money in easily traceable forms that can be easily reviewed and validated.

However, this government prefers to do it the difficult way, leaving space for bribery and daylight robbery, eroding the public’s trust and confidence that it can champion the battle against corruption and root out corrupt elements polluting the polity. It is my prayer that tales of graft and corruption become a thing of the past.

My second suggestion concerns employment. We can accomplish this by promoting an agricultural revolution. Almost everywhere there is arable land. We have energetic, hardworking men and women. We have citizens who are brilliant, intelligent, and ambitious.

All they need is a little encouragement and incentives. Those in the private sector, in addition to the government, can be of assistance. Some Ugandans I know started businesses with as little as Shs100,00 and have seen their businesses grow. We are a hardworking, imaginative, innovative, and creative group of individuals who only need to be generously supported in any small way.

We will need to develop technical and vocational education. This will better prepare our youth, making them more competitive and employable. We must invest in sports by offering training facilities, equipment, and coaches. Uganda is endowed with raw talent that must be polished and shaped for global opportunities.

The same can be said for entertainment. Investing in studios and music facilities need not be prohibitively expensive. Our film, music, and comedy industries can employ thousands, if not millions, of people. Fashion is one of the industries that needs to develop quickly. We must not overlook the importance of food and beverages.

Let’s gather the experts in these fields for a brainstorming session and back them up with funding. For any country pursuing progress or growth, research is the way forward. Unfortunately, both government and private sector support for research is severely lacking in Uganda.

Until we address the imbalances in our educational system and address the issues that are critical and necessary for national growth and development, we will only belong in the playground for little boys, playing with toys made for us by the big men who are making giant strides.

Uganda is an industrial powerhouse on the verge of exploding if any of us would be less selfish and greedy. That is the Uganda that should be ecstatic about its oil output in a few years, not the parody of a country that we have now. The President took the oath of office promising to take us to the promised land. He has a limited time left in office to redeem himself and ensure a lasting legacy

Ivan Mungungeyo, ivanmungu12@gmail.com