What we should know about Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many lives in shambles. However, we hope in 2021, things will return to normalcy. No sooner had we made resolutions than a new Covid-19 variant was detected - this time on steroids. Different variants are being reported worldwide, including prominent ones such as the South African variant (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1), and of recent the U.K (B.1.1.7 / Kent Variant).

These three new variants seem to spread faster than the original one.

According to a paper published by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Kent Variant is 70 per cent more infectious and 30 per cent more deadly than the original strain. All viruses go through mutation (change) as they replicate. Therefore, these changes were expected of Covid-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports has revealed about 4,000 mutations.

How does mutation happen? Some people have strong immune systems that fight infections such as viruses.. The virus will best thrive in the body where the immune system is weak where it replicates rapidly. And along the way, they cause a change in the genetic makeup of the virus (think of it as a typo). This “typo” then spreads as new variant. It is through regular testing (gene sequencing) that these new variants are detected.

When South Africa halted inoculation of her citizens after a lower efficacious percentage was reported, given the wide spread of the new variant, fear set in. Vaccine manufacturers use a number of scientific models to predict changes in the viruses and how they are likely to impact the vaccine. This informs what variant the vaccine is best suited for.

