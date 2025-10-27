When a community runs, students stay in class

On October 18, something special unfolded within the gates of Uganda Christian University (UCU). Hundreds of students, staff, alumni, and friends laced up their shoes not for medals or corporate prizes, but for a single purpose: to help a student stay in class.

The Annual Tuition Run, themed “Hope in every stride,” sought to raise funds for learners struggling with tuition. It was not just another charity race; it was a collective expression of compassion and community. While Uganda hosts many runs for health, awareness, and solidarity, this one carried a quieter, yet profound message.

It was a reminder that education remains one of the most powerful equalizers and one of the most fragile dreams when finances fail. Behind each running kit was a story: a student facing deferred dreams, a parent praying for provision, a sponsor moved by empathy.

The tuition run symbolised what can happen when people refuse to stand by and watch potential fade. It was a small example of how collective action can restore hope in times when so many young people are being pushed out of school by economic hardship.

This attracted my attention to how our communities can make a difference in the lives of many struggling with financial challenges. As I stood at the starting line, watching waves of runners stretch and smile before setting off, I was struck by something deeper.

Every step, every bead of sweat, was more than a physical act; it was a sermon of hope. Some participants ran for their friends; others for their children; others simply to say, “I care.”

Each stride was an investment in another’s future, a declaration that no dream should die because of tuition. In that moment, running became a language of love, a way of saying that community still matters, that faith and action still walk hand in hand.

Education is often discussed as an individual pursuit: study hard, get good grades, secure your future. Yet events like this remind us that learning thrives where compassion lives. When communities rally to support those who struggle, they teach powerful lessons that no textbook can capture: empathy, stewardship, and shared responsibility.

We may admire elite runners who conquer marathons, but the real champions are those who give of themselves so that others can keep running their own race in life. Small acts, one registration, one kilometre, one contribution can make a lifelong difference.

A single act of generosity can open a classroom door that might otherwise stay shut. Therefore, I write to implore other institutions having students with tuition or fees challenges to embrace such runs and raise funds to support their students. It takes a simple initiative from members with a heart and compassion for vulnerable learners.

As the dust settled and medals were handed out, one could feel something greater than excitement, a quiet gratitude that together, we had helped rewrite someone’s story. That is what makes such runs stand out among Uganda’s many marathons. They are not simply about endurance; they are about enduring love. But this message extends far beyond one university or event.

It speaks to the larger truth that education must become a shared social mission. The future of our children and our nation depends on whether we are willing to move together, to run not just for ourselves but for others so they too can live happily and achieve their dreams.

You don’t have to be an athlete to run for a cause. Running, in this sense, is about commitment and compassion taking initiative where others hesitate, stepping forward when it would be easier to stay still. It is about being part of something bigger than ourselves. When communities choose to move together toward a common good, the finish line keeps expanding. Hope keeps running. Futures keep unfolding.

So, as Uganda continues to host charity runs and social marathons, let’s pause for reflection. Beyond the branded T-shirts, selfies, and medals - what are we really running for? Perhaps we are running for the student who nearly dropped out, for the young dreamer chasing a scholarship, for the mother selling vegetables to keep her child in school. Perhaps, without even realising it, we are running for a generation whose dreams depend on our steps.

When we run for others, every stride counts. And when we move with compassion, we discover that the real finish line is not at the stadium gate, it is in the heart of someone whose hope we helped keep alive.

Dickson Tumuramye, Parenting coach and marriage counsellor