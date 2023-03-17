When communities contribute to education

Joining secondary school has always been a privilege regardless of one’s family background. Rich or poor, a student understands it’s an elevation worth a shoulder-pat.

However, not all communities/ villages have the opportunity of having a secondary school. In rural areas, this is rare. The situation has prompted many learners, especially girls, to drop out of school, with factors such as long distances, teacher absenteeism, lack of classrooms, among others, slowly discouraging them each day - until the day they finally say, ‘this is not for me’.

In Bugiri District, Old students of Naminyagwe Muslim Senior Secondary School have resolved to mobilise resources for the completion of their A-Level classroom block. Such is an achievement that can only be understood by those who have felt the pain of missing out on advancing in school. However, the question remains who should be responsible for maintenance and upgrade of schools?

Clearly, some communities are no longer waiting for authorities to spearhead development programmes. They are taking the driver’s seat to secure the future of their children – the next generation.

It’s true an African child is raised by the community but the government as well should be involved, at least in ensuring that the community-led education structures entail safety standards. We have witnessed roofs falling off after a downpour, and injuring innocent learners.

Often donors and communities that build new classrooms do not have accountability strategies to ensure that planning, design, and construction follow rigorous standards to ensure safety. Even when one hazard is considered, those overseeing the school construction may fail to undertake a multi-hazard approach.

Technical aspects surely deserve careful consideration. Well, at least the community has ensured construction of an A-Level section, which is the highest qualification in secondary education, so respective authorities need to do their part.

Thinking about the community contribution towards construction of schools helps me appreciate vocational training. Realistically, not every student will excel during the national exams, if they do, tuition may be a challenge. However, a child with a skill will always make a living and survive or better still create job opportunities for others in the community.

Imagine a school that already embraces such training, students themselves could contribute towards the development of the school through offering labour such as painting, and wielding of doors. It would not only save the expenses on labour but also raise the pride of the teachers, school and community at large.

Indeed, united we stand, divided we fall, thus we cannot ignore the relevance of having several hands steering growth. Statistics indicate high levels of illiteracy in the country.