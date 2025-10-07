When do people work?

I hereby write with great concern regarding the large number of attendees at various campaign rallies of the candidates participating in the 2026 presidential race of Uganda. This presidential race of 2026 is the seventh of its kind that I am personally witnessing.

Whereas the first two happened in 1996 and 2001 when I was still young and a bit naïve in regards to issues of civic space and elections, I was at least sharp enough to follow the proceedings. I thereafter followed subsequent proceedings leading to elections of 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021 as an adult.

During those elections, there have been many dynamics that have kept changing, with the only constant being the appearance of Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the ballot paper during each of those election cycles.

Moreover, one of the key elements that have changed during these elections has been an issue of technology. Much as the 1996 and 2001 election campaigns called for more of physical rallies with radios and television being the main sources of updates, the times have changed and brought on board more print and electronic media, including digital platforms like Facebook, X platform (formerly twitter) Instagram, among others. Through such platforms, one is able to receive real time updates on the performance of their candidates in the field. This is done by way of sharing photos and excerpts from their speeches during the candidates’ trail.

However, even with these strides in technological development, there has been sight of very large numbers of voters and well-wishers thronging trading centres, streets, football pitches and any other places to catch a glimpse of their candidates.

Whereas this would not be bad since this is what the mobilisation offices are there for, I am concerned that these large numbers gather during weekdays.

Most of them gather during working hours, and, for every candidate that visits, there is a substantial number.

So, in all this, the only question that lingers through my head is; when do these people work? Are we giving a blind eye to the unproductive side of our population in the name of love for their candidates? Let us pay attention please.

Bruno Ignatius Namisi, Kampala, Uganda