When employees speak, listen

To be a great leader you must be a great listener. Listening in leadership is critical and a core communication skill despite the fact that it is always over looked. It makes the leader better, well informed and knowledgeable. The digital era presents different styles of listening which include active listening, internal listening and focused listening.

Internal listening is the style were you are ‘not listening’ ‘yet looking at the person and pretending to listen. Most times the boss is busy on phone or laptop or reading a newspaper and acts present. You might even nod at appropriate moments and interject with ‘’ahhhhs’’ and ``ummhhs’. This is so common and is a sign of poor leadership.

Focused listening is an improved style from internal listening but not any better. Here the listener is not thinking about other things or looking at his laptop or phone, instead, you focus on the message the person is trying to deliver to you. You kind of hear the story and words they say but are totally disconnected fully with your emotion and energy to what they are saying. The employee is heard but misunderstood.

This yields not fruits and is counter-productive. As a leader you cannot implement what you didn’t hear hence inefficiency.

Active listening is the most appropriate form of listening. An effective leader is an active listener. This is 360 degrees listening and requires not only focusing on what the person says but also what they don’t say. An active listener is caring and empathetic. She pays attention to the speaker’s body language, facial expression, tone, gives eye contact and other non-verbal cues regarding the person’s emotional state. They give clues as to which topics engage them and which they prefer to avoid. Active listening is key to developing your empathy and becoming a more effective leader in the digital era.

Effective listening to a leader has a positive impact and benefits employees by making them feel understood. It makes you a better leader, you learn a lot and acquire so much information and knowledge to thrive. It establishes trust, motivates your employees, drives innovation, sets a good example and helps make better decisions. In the first quarter of the year as leaders, we can improve our listening skills in the following ways;

Develop your active listening skills. Most of us didn’t learn active listening growing up. Instead we learned how to listen with the intention of replying rather than understanding. Becoming an active listener is shifting your focus to actually understand what the person is really saying. This includes paying attention to their body language and not interrupting no matter how tempting it may be.

Make eye contact -this according to research increases trust. Trust is essential in communication with especially employees as it creates safety to open up, share ideas, experiences, opinions and perspectives with you.

Ask the right questions. A good leader and listener knows how to ask powerful, timely and sensible questions. This is because they pay attention to the person speaking.

Have an open mind. Effective leaders who listen avoid judging, assuming or drawing own conclusions since they are listening well. They approach every conversation with an open mind which is a mark of a great listener. Remember if you judge someone you loose out on the opportunity to receive valuable input. Listening with an open mind gives you a chance to learn as a leader.

Develop emotional intelligence-the ability to be aware of, understand, and regulate your emotions. It is also an ability to recognize, understand and empathize with the emotions of others. Regulating your emotions and understanding those of others are key to being an effective listener and great leader in the digital era.

Minimise distractions-when a team member comes into your office, close laptop, put phone away and let them know and see they have undivided and full attention. This will enable you spot nonverbal cues and read between the lines of what they are saying. Reflect back as good leader and listener. When you listen and practice empathy you put yourself in their shoes. Show the person you have understood them by reflecting back.

Give yourself breathing room-find time to listen. It is hard to concentrate on what someone is saying when you are rushing from meeting to meeting with thoughts flying around your head. Block out time in your calendar for reflecting and acting on meeting outcomes.

Effective listening impacts positively in leadership. We must endeavor to improve listening skills this era at home, in parenting, at work and in our community.