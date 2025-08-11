When kids become the boss: How modern parenting lost the script

Who really runs your home, you or your child? Who makes the final call on meals, chores, bedtime, and screen time? Is it the parent or the peewee “boss” whose tantrums hold the household hostage?

Today, parenting seems to have taken a dramatic twist. Many millennial parents are caught between their own firm upbringings and a desire to be more understanding to their children, a thing that has made them abandon the traditional parenting script in favour of a more “liberal” one, often with unintended consequences.

If you were to take a walk around your neighbourhood, you might notice that the home next door is no longer governed by love, boundaries, discipline, or responsibility but rather by the iron-fist tantrums of “the boss”: a very demanding, entitled, indifferent, and painfully lazy child.

The generational shift has completely flipped the parenting dynamic. Today, the child is the star performer, director, and scriptwriter, while the parent fumbles along, desperately trying to follow stage directions in a play they no longer control. Parenting such a child is like trying to plough a field with a chicken. It is very exhausting, emotionally, physically and financially draining.

It is very unproductive, and frankly absurd. But let’s not throw all the millennial parents under the bus, let’s give credit where it’s due. Many parents are actually doing a phenomenal job of raising well-rounded, godly, respectful, and resilient children despite the pressures of modern and corporate life.

A 2023 study by Unicef and Parenting for Lifelong Health shows that more than 61 percent of urban African parents actively engage in positive parenting practices such as setting boundaries, fostering communication, and instilling values.

These are the unsung heroes still walking the narrow road of balanced parenting and the corporate pressure. However, this is to those who are, often knowingly or unknowingly, raising “the boss”. That child whose every demand must be met, whose laziness is indulged, whose poor attitude is excused, and whose indifference is romanticised as independence. It’s for those parents who’ve replaced consequences with convenience, chores with charm, and authority with appeasement.

There is an African proverb that says: “A child who is not taught by his mother will be taught by the world.” The world has never been a kind teacher. My bigger message to a parent is that you need to revisit the script and rewrite it with courage, wisdom, intentionality and faith.

Begin by confronting the bitter truth: no child was born a boss. It is you who made him or her the boss by chiseling into their unpleasant form by your very hands that were meant to nurture them. “A chick who is always fed by the mother never learns to scratch.” And so it is with the child raised in a home where everything is done for them, with no demand for gratitude or contribution.

Reclaim your parental authority by starting to be firm with what you say and what you do. Be more consistent when disciplining and it must be rooted in love and not anger. Stop the rescuing mentality but rather let the child face the consequences of their actions. If they fail a test because they didn’t study, don’t fight the teacher.

Let the lesson bite hard “A child who touches the fire learns that it burns.” Assign chores and make sure they are done at the expected time. Make it clear that doing chores is not a punishment or child labour but it is their way of contributing to the home they live in and it is responsibility. Model the behaviour and values you want.

If you spend all your time on your phone or grumbling about your own responsibilities, don’t expect your child to act differently. “The fruit does not fall far from the tree.”

Do not to buy your affection from the child. Presence is more powerful than presents. Spend time talking, playing, praying, and sharing values with your child.

Build their inner world instead of just dressing their outer one. Remember that parenting a bossy, lazy, entitled child is no walk in the park. But remember, it is never too late to turn the tide because even the crooked tree can be straightened with enough care.

Strive to become both the gardener and the gatekeeper of your home where nurture with vigilance, love, yet being firm. For in doing so, you don’t just raise a child but a future adult the world can accommodate and respect.

Written by Simon Eboku, [email protected]