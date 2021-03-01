When leaders become dealers, growth drops

When the word “leaders” is twisted without losing any character, it becomes “dealers,” which, ironically, may conventionally mean leaders with lost or flawed character –or twisted leadership! The ideal character of a leader, all qualities considered, can be summed up in one word “integrity.”

If anyone claims to be a leader, yet they lack this great quality, plainly and simply, they become dealers!

A “dealer” is synonymous with trader, seller and broker, among others.

But for purposes of this writing –and as it is commonly understood in our day-to-day occupational relations - a dealer’ in this context also refers to any crooked person operating in queer ways.

And although leadership extends to organisational, cultural, religious, etc, I am focusing more on political leadership and governance, which are at the forefront of managing society affairs!

The difference between leaders and dealers is that the former are or ought to be concerned about how available resources may be effectively utilised that they benefit all and transform a given society or organisation.

The latter is generally concerned about personal gain, which in many ways, violates the tenets of civility and rights of others. It stifles any sought societal or organisational progress.

Advertisement

For it to be transformational leadership, it ought to be founded on uncompromising integrity, selflessness, justice and equity, and excellence-driven, which must indiscriminately be applicable and beneficial to all!

The world today experiences a leadership crisis because many actors , people and nations in positions of leadership, have not adequately grasped the fact that leadership is not –and should never be about them and their cronies, but about society which they superintend. Indeed, Psalm 11:3 says: “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

Today, many politicians hardly seek leadership to serve, but to ‘cut deals’ and enrich themselves! Jane Overstreet, a Christian leadership trainer and president/CEO of Development Associates International (DAI), reminds us in her book, Unleader: The Surprising Qualities of a Valuable Leader, that ‘The world is hungry for humble, godly servant leaders, who grasp why God has given them position and power.

Leadership too often degenerates into being about us, our reputations, and our agendas, but there is nothing further from the heart of God than these selfish strivings.”

The best way to appreciate this is by us leaders recognising that we are, by leaps and bounds, not the best there is or can be in our respective societies or organisations, but that only by the grace of God, He has chosen and given us power to lead –show others His –and not our own way! And due to their godliness and boundlessness, Jane Overstreet’s thoughts extend to non-Christians, too!

Leadership is God’s mandate to mankind – to have dominion over the earth and subdue it; to use or improve upon all that He bestowed upon us to replenish and transform it. Leadership comes with power and authority –and uncommon opportunity to learn and to grow, but how do we use all these and all such as them at our disposal? Are you truly a leader, masquerader misleader or dealer?

Are you a young leader who understands how ungodly it is scoffing at older leaders, you seek to succeed? Are you an older leader so obsessed with power, like the biblical Saul versus David, that rather than mentor younger ones, out of jealous and selfishness, discourage them?

Patrick Katagata,

patkatagata@gmail.com