When repression leads, resources flee

Col Fred Mwesigye’s article, “When a leader has resolve, resources follow”, published in the Daily Monitor on Monday, April 14, 2025, reads as a glowing tribute to President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership. It seeks to portray resolve as the cornerstone of resource mobilisation and national transformation. Yet, such a portrayal is not only selective but dangerously misleading.

It glosses over nearly four decades of entrenched authoritarianism, economic exclusion, institutional breakdown, and rampant corruption. Mwesigye’s article rests on the assumption that leadership resolve alone is sufficient to attract resources but whose resolve, and for whose benefit?

Museveni’s so-called “resolve” has not paved the way for inclusive development or institutional growth, but for the deliberate erosion of democratic norms. Since assuming power in 1986, he has overseen a systematic dismantling of constitutional safeguards.

The removal of presidential term limits in 2005, followed by the 2017 scrapping of the presidential age cap, were not demonstrations of visionary leadership. What followed was not a flow of resources to national priorities, but a deepening of political repression and patronage politics.

Elections in Uganda have repeatedly lacked credibility. They are marred by vote-rigging, militarisation, and widespread intimidation. The 2021 elections, for instance, were conducted under a blanket internet shutdown, accompanied by violent crackdowns on opposition supporters.

This is not the kind of resolve that fosters confidence or attracts genuine investment; it is the resolve of a regime intent on self-preservation, not national progress.

Uganda continues to perform poorly on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

High-profile scandals such as the embezzlement of $12.6 million from the Office of the Prime Minister in 2012 have become emblematic of a regime where theft of public resources is endemic and largely unpunished.

In 2024, ruling party MPs were implicated in manipulating budgetary allocations for personal gain. Worse still, the state has become an instrument of impunity. Security forces, routinely suppress dissent with brutality.

Opposition figures like Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) have been arbitrarily detained, tortured, and placed under unlawful surveillance. During the 2021 electoral period, more than 50 civilians were killed in protests sparked by the arrest of Bobi Wine.

What resources can reasonably be expected to “follow” such acts of state violence? How does repression generate public trust or economic vitality? Col Mwesigye’s narrative also fails to engage with the stark socioeconomic disparities that persist under Museveni’s rule.

While macroeconomic indicators may suggest nominal growth, the benefits of that growth are far from evenly distributed. Youth unemployment hovers above 60 percent, informal work dominates, and over 21 percent of the population still lives below the poverty line, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. The 2021 Multidimensional Poverty Index revealed that 42 percent of Ugandans are deprived of several basic human needs.

Are these the “resources” that have followed Museveni’s “resolve”? Basic public services in health, education, and infrastructure are gravely underfunded or incompetently managed. Hospitals lack essential drugs, schools suffer from chronic under-resourcing, and roads remain impassable in districts deemed politically hostile to the ruling party.

The NRM government’s resolve, where evident, is highly selective: it serves loyal constituencies while neglecting the broader public good. Besides, Uganda now stands at the precipice of a political succession crisis.

The personalisation of has stunted institutional development, created a governance vacuum and suppressed viable leadership alternatives within the NRM and across the political spectrum. In reality, Col Mwesigye’s article romanticises Museveni’s rule while ignoring its catastrophic consequences.

Leadership is not validated by endurance or proximity to the State House, but by the strengthening of democratic institutions, respect for human rights, equitable service delivery, and the facilitation of peaceful political transition.

The Ugandan experience offers a cautionary tale: power exercised without restraint invites decay, not development.

The culture of impunity, the erosion of institutions, and the entrenchment of corruption have repelled meaningful investment, undermined public trust, and diverted resources away from national priorities toward regime survival. A national reckoning with these realities is long overdue not another glorified narrative of one-man resolve.

Peter Cromwell Okello,

X: @cromwellokello