Where does AI leave Pricilla as a journalist?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) raises questions about its impact on the profession of journalism for individuals like Pricilla Regina Nalwoga.

In the past, individuals from rural areas may have believed that only humans possessed superior intelligence. For example, in my villages of Butambala, individuals relied on traditional forecasters to predict rainfall, and trusted their predictions without hesitation. However, today the situation has changed.

As a result of technological advancements, the world is becoming increasingly reliant on machines that are perceived as being more accurate, truthful, and efficient than human beings. However, it is important to recognise that these machines are merely imitating human actions, which have historically been performed by people. This machine imitation is referred to as Artificial Intelligence (AI).



I am aiming to provide my perspective on a question posed to Prof Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Uganda, during his recent appearance on the Talk of the Nation program on NTV Uganda, under the theme, “How Artificial Intelligence is affecting learning, life.”

Prof Muganga offered insightful remarks on AI in general, and I concur with his assertion that it is our responsibility to ensure technology is integrated into our daily activities as human beings, given the current trajectory of technological advancement.

It is crucial to recognise that AI’s purpose is not to replace humans but to enhance our lives by making it healthier, longer, and more convenient. We must embrace technology as our workmate and not fear its integration into our workplaces. Consequently, this suggests that Pricilla can continue to work alongside technology.

AI can be both beneficial and detrimental, as it has the potential to employ workers, displace workers and cause job loss.

In the case of Priscilla, AI machines utilise artificial neural networks, much like a newborn baby’s brain, to learn and develop their capabilities.

Learning is essential for AI machines, as they are fed content by humans or capture information from online sources using their algorithms. This is why certain machines excel at specific tasks, as their capabilities are determined by the content they have been provided with. Algorithms control the machines and enable them to perform human activities, but the content used by the machines is still created by humans.



In this context, individuals like Priscilla are still necessary in fields such as journalism, as machines cannot perform their tasks perfectly without the guidance of professionals. The absence of such experts could lead to suboptimal outcomes in various fields, emphasising the importance of human expertise in the age of AI.



Machines that imitated to resemble Pricilla were not manufactured with her photograph included, rather, a person inserted her photo into those machines, or the machines captured her image from online sources utilising algorithms. Nevertheless, the algorithms were instructed by a person to locate Pricilla by incorporating her name or any other identifying feature that connected the algorithms to her appearance.



Fortunately, this situation could also allow Pricilla to pursue other endeavours outside of journalism while she awaits her payments from NTV on a monthly basis or in any other agreed-upon manner. This works better than using the image of an unknown person to read the news using AI, it could potentially result in a loss of audience, as some viewers are attracted to the programme due to the personality of Pricilla as the anchor.



Additionally, the use of AI in journalism will not completely replace human journalists. When you read Mark O’Connell’s book titled To be a machine: Adventures among Cyborgs, Utopians, Hackers, and the Futurists Solving the Modest Problem of Death, there are certain tasks that cannot be performed by machines, no matter how intelligent machines may become.



While there are online news platforms like NewsGPT that utilise AI algorithms to gather news from various Internet sources and create their own stories, it is important to note that these platforms still rely on information that has been posted and uploaded online by individuals. Consequently, the role of trained journalists, photographers, investigative journalists, and editors remains important, as AI is not capable of performing all journalistic tasks.

The only option available to us is to determine how to coexist with it. If we are unwilling to adapt to technological advancements, machines will eventually replace us as journalists and in various professions. This poses a challenge for labourers in various fields, including journalism, who still rely on doing work manually.

Finally, while machines may be capable of performing certain tasks in journalism, they cannot replace human journalists entirely, so, Pricilla and others should not be worried, at least for now.

Therefore, it is crucial to train journalists to work alongside AI machines either on traditional or digital media. We must urgently redesign our education systems in all fields, including journalism, by updating curriculums, teaching styles, and programmes.