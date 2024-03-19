Where there’s a will...

With reference to the Daily Monitor’s recent story titled, ‘Candidates in hard-to-reach areas post improved results’ (March 11, 2024), I am such a candidate with a difference, being a former Primary school teacher, who scored two principle passes in Maths and Biology with ICT as a subsidiary.

I was born in the hard-to-reach Maruzi county, Apac District, where former president Milton Obote hailed from.

Inspired by Prof Reinhold Niebuhr, an American Reformed theologian, who wrote that “aim for the stars and maybe you’ll reach the sky”, I wanted to be another Dr Apollo Obote, not the politician, but a medical Dr Obote Emmanuel.

Orphaned at birth, my circumstances did not allow me to proceed to A-Level although I had scored three distinctions in Maths, chemistry and Geography and credits in seven other subjects. So, I went to a Primary Teachers’ Training School, qualified and got a job as a teacher for almost four years.

I saved almost every cent from my miserable salary, which I used to pay for my A-Levels at a government-aided secondary school, where I took Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and ICT, aiming to be admitted for Medicine and Surgery in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Unfortunately, contrary to my own and my teachers’ expectations, Chemistry let me down, leaving me clutching two principles in Maths and Biology. I am told these passes would have qualified me for medicine in the 1960s-1980s. But this is 2024. I may still study medicine in future.

But for now, I am going to apply for an alternative Bachelor of sciences, which I hope will equally prepare me to contribute to the development of my beloved country. These include the following:

Accounting and Finance, Software engineering, Microbiology, Environmental Science and Management, Planning and Community Development and Economics/Statistics.