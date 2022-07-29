Who bribes referees?

These fans complaining about the poor officiations are the same people whose clubs are buying off games to go their way. Thus, the problem is not the referees but clubs that pay them. For the good reason of developing football in the eastern region, we all need to sit down before the resumption of the next footballing season and discuss the issue of sabotaging each other through referees. As clubs, there's need to agree for football to be decided on the pitch- not boardroom.

I would like to add my voice to the many differing shades of public opinion about Democratic Party (DP)president-general, Norbert Mao’s recent appointment as Uganda’s minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

While this appointment may have surprised, scorned, provoked, excited, or whatever it did to many people, I am not the least surprised- and for a reason.

Moreover, I also want to believe that this appointment was long overdue ( Refer to “ I have observed Mao’s leadership qualities for long- Museveni: Daily Monitor, July 27”).

If I have not known Mao very closely, whether in politics or in private life, at least I had been his supporter during his bitterly contested guild presidential elections at Makerere, where he had bravely weathered the rough tides to defend poor students against the insidious Amanya Mushega/ Senteza Kajubi’s driven cost-sharing scheme. Mao had also been mutually close to some of my most understanding, respectable colleagues during our youthful school days.

At one time, and after I had graduated with my bachelor’s degree and was jobless, I received a very brief note from Mao, through another friend of mine altogether, advising me to get in touch with a named person about a seemingly unpolitical job offer in the NRM administration.

To the best of my understanding, Mao was only aware of this opportunity that was being availed to individuals who were willing and suitable for the job, yet he did not ascribe to the NRM.

I never talked with Mao about the job and I never went to the person of reference. In this one instance, if I did not canvass for the said job opportunity, I formed the opinion that Mao was supple, considerate and accommodating.

At a personal level, he demonstrated respect for our individual choices, tolerance for our differences and autonomy, and the ability to promote harmonious but diverse interests and goals. For those who are scorned about the appointment, ignore Mao and forge on with your individual or collective interests and goals because the future is all ours.

Robson Wonkuc

[email protected]

Halifax City

