Who defines national interests?

In the ongoing investigations by the Parliament’s Committee on State Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) into the mess at Uganda Airlines, it has emerged that the recruitment of top management of the Airline was done fraudulently by not only skipping the right procedures but also appointing a person whose academic credentials are questionable!

This has resulted in the Minister of Works Gen Katumba Wamala and a section of leaders saying that it puts the country in bad light for the Cosase committee to expose such rot in the public.

Their argument is that an airline is a risky and highly competitive business and any negative publicity could damage its reputation. The other argument is that Uganda Airline is our national brand that deserves to be guarded jealously!

I think the problem of Uganda is that we have unserious leaders. People who make decisions without having a second thought of what such decisions mean for the country, and that explains the mess we see on a daily basis, the loans lying idle in the Bank of Uganda for years as Ugandans pay for their interests, the endless tax holidays, the signing of fraudulent payments, among others.

If the minister or the President indeed knew that Uganda Airlines is such a strategic entity, why didn’t they appoint highly competent people to run it? Why didn’t they follow the right recruitment procedures? Why haven’t they stopped the losses that the airline is making? If they think exposing the manner in which the airline’s chief executive, Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki was appointed is so embarrassing, why did they appoint her through a wrong procedure?

What the minister and the other NRM leaders should know is that Cosase or even the media only come in when something is wrong and going after them is attempting to kill the messenger.

The Bible says, one reaps what he sows, in this; the billions of losses that the Airline is making is because the company is run based on technical “know who” rather than technical “know how”!

There is doing a wrong thing and doing it rightly, but it’s worse to do a wrong thing and do it wrongly! The reason rules are put in place is not necessarily that wrong things cannot be done, but that even when they are done, they should be done within the law.

It is wrong for Ms Bamuturaki or anybody to be favoured against others who are competing for a job, but if she presents the necessary academic qualifications and goes through a formal process and gets appointed even by favouring her, the country can ignore that and move on.

But imagine that she has no qualifications, has not applied for the job yet the advert has been run for people to apply, then you handpick her and appoint her, then she gets Shs87m salary, and then the Airline is making losses, how do you explain that?

The Uganda Airlines scandal is a reflection of the rot in the entire government system. It is easy for any private business to shrive in Uganda but extremely hard for a state-owned company.

Newer telecom companies such as MTN and Airtel are making billions while Uganda Telecom is lying on its deathbed, public hospitals are limping despite billions that are invested there, private banks are making profits while Saccos where the government has a hand have collapsed.

As Members of Parliament, we shall keep playing our oversight role without any compromise. We are representatives of the people and we shall perform our mandate without fear.

We shall continue to expose government excesses not because we hate it but because we have a duty to safeguard the interests of Ugandans who voted for us!

Minister Katumba and the likes are defining national interests in an ambiguous, and awkward manner, there is no bigger national interests than defending taxpayers money from being squandered or demanding that the right procedures be followed while recruiting public servants or those serving entities that consume tax payers’ money.

Francis Mwijukye,