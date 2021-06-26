Who’s speaking for persons with disabilities?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In light of this global Covid-19 pandemic, here is a list of intervention measures to support our brothers and sisters living with disability as the pandemic progresses:

The establishment of an expert committee with members who have expertise in the disability and health sectors to advise government.

A new and robust medical schedule to develop Covid-19 healthcare plans with children and adults with complex disabilities, so they know how to implement social distancing and hygiene measures, and how to access tests and treatment.

A dedicated coronavirus information hotline for people with disabilities, families and disability services, staffed by people with deep understanding of disability issues and underlying health issues.

Significant supplies of personal protective equipment for the disability support workforce to reduce transmission.

Government guarantees of income for care workers who may be sick, have caring responsibilities or have their shifts cancelled.

The mobilisation of a broader disability workforce, for example by drawing on allied health students. Emergence food relief items during the quarantine season.

These actions won’t address all the inequalities people with disabilities face, but they will be a good start.

Denis Ouma, Secretary, PwD Affairs, FDC