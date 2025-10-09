Why ambulance drivers in Uganda need mandatory specialised training

When an ambulance is rushing to save a life, we often think only about the patient inside. Yet behind the wheel sits a driver carrying enormous responsibility, not just for the patient, but for the nurse or medic on board, the patient’s relatives, and every other road user. If that driver is not properly trained, the ambulance itself can become a danger.

Uganda has entered the peak of the political campaign season. All politicians in Uganda will try all they can to purchase an “ambulance” for their constituency all in the name of bringing services closer and hence votes.

Many of these so called ambulances are not specialised vehicles and lack everything to qualify them as ambulances.

To this is the crop of drivers who are randomly picked by the politicians to drive these ambulances. These are close relatives, friends, campaign managers with no specialised training in ambulance driving and management.

Today, Uganda has no sounding laws requiring ambulance drivers to take specialised emergency vehicle training.

Some respected organisations like St John Ambulance, Uganda Red Cross, AA Uganda, Ministry of Health and a few other health facilities train their drivers in advanced driving skills. Their record is strong, with very few crashes reported. But many non-profit ambulances do not have the same standards. This inconsistency puts lives at risk.

In many countries, ambulance drivers must pass an Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC) before they are allowed to respond to calls.

The course covers: Defensive and high-speed driving, handling large vehicles in traffic and bad weather, safety for patients and medical staff inside the ambulance and all this is tested in rural, highway, and city driving scenarios, fatigue management and decision-making under stress is also tested regularly to keep their skills sharp.

How others do it

United States: Most states require EVOC, with refresher training every one to three years. United Kingdom: Ambulance staff take “Blue Light” training to legally drive with sirens and lights.

Australia & New Zealand: Ambulance driver training is part of national health and vocational systems. Canada: Drivers must hold special licences and complete courses tied to provincial rules. These systems have helped reduce ambulance crashes and improved road safety.

Uganda has the training capacities of AA Uganda , St John Ambulance, Uganda Red Cross which all can run EVOC or similar courses. What is missing is a national law to make this training mandatory for every ambulance driver, whether public, private, or NGO.

A Ugandan EVOC framework should: Require every ambulance driver to pass EVOC before operating. Test drivers in real environments like busy highways, rural roads, at night, and in the rain.

Demand re-testing after stipulated periods. The ministries of Health and that of Works and Transport should work together to gazette regulations and accredit existing training providers.

A phased rollout could start with pilot hospitals then expand nationwide. Yes, training will cost money but the cost of doing nothing is far greater: lost lives, grieving families, and shaken trust in our health system.

Ambulance driving is not ordinary driving. It is dangerous, high-pressure work that requires specialised skill. Uganda has the trainers. Uganda has the examples to learn from. What is needed now is political will.

Ambulance drivers carry the lives of patients, medics and every road user. Without specialised training, ambulances themselves can become a danger.

The public deserves assurance that every driver behind the wheel of an ambulance is fully trained. The ministries of Works and Transport and that of Health should ensure all ambulances in Uganda go through a mandatory vehicle inspection to ascertain their road worthiness.

The same ministries should ensure the ambulances donated by the politicians and other charitable people and organisations meet the specific standards of ambulances.

Lives are at stake both inside and outside these vehicles as it is very common here in Uganda due to the abuse of ambulances. The drivers are fond of using the right of way to abuse other road users , yet in the actual sense they are not responding to an emergency.

Ambulance driving is dangerous, high-responsibility work and it demands strong defensive driving skills and proper training . Lives depend on it inside and outside the vehicle.

Mr Percy Mulamba Munwankyo,

Road Safety Promoter