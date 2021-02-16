Why Amin declared economic war

Below, I reproduce what former president Idi Amin told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on October 1, 1975:

“The United States of America resisted exploitation by Britain and fought for their total self-determination 200 years ago. They wanted to have the sole right and control over their own country and their own economy.

This is the accepted principle today in the world of right-thinking people. We in Uganda are simply pursuing the same goal.

I declared the Economic War in order to restore the natural rights, dignity, and self-respect of the people of Uganda, and save them from economic exploitation.

I also guaranteed compensation to the exploiters. A British government team was recently in our capital for that purpose. The United States claim has long since been settled. We are not just interested in paying lip service to human rights and law. We observe all those principles and back them up with practical, visible action.”

Hussein Amin,

husseinjuruga@gmail.com