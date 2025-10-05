Why behaviour change is Uganda’s best defence against anthrax

Anthrax, locally known as “Kooto” in Runyankore and “Kakooto” in Luganda, is a zoonotic disease that continues to recur in Uganda, causing severe impacts on both livestock and human health.

Over the past decade, outbreaks have hit districts across the cattle corridor, including Isingiro in 2017, Kiruhura and Kween in 2018, and Ibanda, Kyotera, Amudat, and Sembabule between 2023 and 2024.

In 2024 alone, outbreaks in Kazo, Kanungu, and Sembabule led to deaths and quarantines. Suspected cases in Kabale and a confirmed outbreak in Bushenyi this year underline that anthrax remains a persistent public health threat. Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.

Its spores can survive in soil for decades, infecting animals that ingest contaminated soil, plants, or water. Spores form quickly when a carcass is opened and persist in the environment. In animals, anthrax presents with distress, loss of appetite, breathing difficulties, high fever, and sudden death.

Humans can be infected through contact with animals or animal products, inhalation of spores, or consumption of contaminated meat. Once in the body, the bacteria release toxins that can cause severe illness or death if untreated.

A co-creation engagement in Sembabule revealed mixed community perceptions of the disease. Many dismissed anthrax until deaths occurred. Some believed cooking meat eliminated the risk or argued that markets for dead animals remain, so business had to continue. Others became cautious only after human and livestock deaths were confirmed.

“I only realised it was anthrax after the deaths of animals,” one participant said, reflecting low risk perception until tragedy strikes. Communities often turn first to traditional healers, small clinics, or prayers before visiting government health facilities. Such delays can endanger lives and allow the disease to spread.

The engagement highlighted key challenges: underestimating anthrax risk, handling and consuming meat from animals that died suddenly, and delayed health-seeking behaviour.

Economic incentives often outweigh public health concerns. Anthrax is preventable: communities must avoid touching, skinning, or consuming suspicious carcasses, report cases to veterinary or health authorities, wash hands after handling animals, and seek immediate medical care if exposed.

Herders, abattoir workers, butchers, veterinarians, livestock traders, and consumers of uninspected meat are particularly vulnerable, and women and children also face risks due to their roles in food preparation and herding. Knowledge alone is insufficient to prevent anthrax.

Risky beliefs such as “well-cooked meat is always safe” or “business must continue,” contribute to outbreaks.

Preventing anthrax requires sustained social and behavioural change communication, supported by local leaders, religious and cultural organisations, health workers, and women’s groups, to shift norms and encourage safer practices.

Communities should avoid touching, butchering, or eating animals that die suddenly or under suspicious circumstances, report such deaths promptly, wash hands after handling animals or animal products, seek immediate medical attention if exposed, and bury carcasses in 2–4 metre pits under supervision of trained burial teams. In summary, anthrax remains a threat in Uganda because risky behaviours persist.

The disease will only be controlled when people change their behaviour by reporting animal deaths, avoiding dangerous practices, and seeking timely medical care.

Behaviour change, adopted as a social norm rather than an individual choice, is Uganda’s most effective defence against anthrax.

Moses Okochi Wafula Okochi, Public health specialist and researcher, College of Human Science, University of South Africa.