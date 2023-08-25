Why biomass dependency is the most urgent problem

Existing evidence shows that about three billion people across the world depend on biomass fuels such as coal, charcoal, and firewood for cooking, heating, and lighting.

In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, more than 900 million people use biomass fuels for cooking. In Uganda, about 85 percent of the population depend on firewood for cooking, while 13 percent use charcoal for cooking,.

Together, this sums up to 98 percent of the population relying on biomass as the major source of energy in Uganda. The reliance on biomass energy is a key global challenge toward environmental protection and reversing the current trend of climate change effects.

Uganda has experienced an alarming rate of forest losses due to charcoal burning and firewood. For instance, Uganda forest cover reduced from 20.4 percent of the total land area registered in 1990 to only 9 percent in 2015, mostly due to energy demands by households and industries. The use of biomass fuels is associated with high rates of air pollution due to emission of carbon emission and particulates; these cause ill health.

According to the World Health Organisation, Household air pollution claims about 3.2 million lives per year, including more than 237 000 deaths of children under the age of five years. In addition, a combined effect of ambient air pollution and household air pollution due to biomass dependence account for about 6.7 million premature deaths annually across the world.

In Africa alone, more than 600,000 people die prematurely from deceases caused by smoke from burning biomass (and about 30,000 people in Uganda) annually. Women and children are the key victims of air pollution due to their responsibilities of household chores such as cooking with firewood. Some examples of diseases include tuberculosis, asthma, cardiovascular and lung diseases. These problems associated with biomass use have been known for decades, but making a switch to cleaner fuels means overcoming several tough obstacles.

Reliance on biomass reduces time allocation to productive activities and this contributes to poverty in some rural households. Many Ugandans, especially in rural areas, walk long distances for fuel wood collection, which increases the opportunity cost of biomass usage. Biomass energy (such as firewood) is associated with carrying heavy loads, especially by children contributing to ill-health such as chest pain, reduced school attendance and risks from bushy areas.

The third National Development Plan presents Energy Development Programmes aimed at increasing access and consumption of clean energy while reducing the share of biomass energy used. This is further strengthened by the Uganda Green Growth Development Strategy (2017/18 – 2030/31) that aims at supporting the promotion of renewable and sustainable energy investments.

The Biomass Energy Strategy (2014-2020) aimed at reducing ill-health related to biomass, reduce charcoal usage, and develop technologies to replace charcoal, but this has since expired and there is need to evaluate its success and a new one put in place.

There is a need to increase access to electricity and corresponding reduction in its cost, especially among rural and low-income households to facilitate adaptation to clean energy technologies. This, together with the implementation of Uganda Clean Cooking Supply Chain Expansion Project, can reduce the economic burden on households and the negative impacts of solid biomass fuels on the environment.

In addition, there is need for distribution of free Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) aimed at expanding the uptake of clean cooking technologies. Inherent fear of some energy sources like LPGs and electricity can be reduced by increasing sensitization and energy education, especially in rural and slum areas.