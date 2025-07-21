Why character still matters more than grades in today’s world

We are now deep into the school term, and for many learners, the pressure is mounting. Mid-term exams are underway or just around the corner, and for candidates in Primary Seven, Senior Four, and Senior Six, the mock examinations loom large. The focus tightens around test scores, rankings, and predicted Uneb performance. Emotions are mixed; some children are quietly confident, others anxious, and many teachers and parents are once again zeroing in on grades, rankings, and class positions. In all this, we must pause and ask a critical question: Are we raising children who merely perform, or are we raising children of principle and character? Exams, without a doubt, are important. They test knowledge, effort, and academic discipline. But in today’s world, grades alone do not define success and the future.

Grades without character are like a building without a foundation: impressive in the moment, yet fragile in the storm. We live in a society where many top performers have struggled, not because they lacked knowledge, but because they lacked values. We’ve seen students who score distinctions but cannot keep their word, respect others, or persevere through adversity. On the other hand, some learners who may never top a class emerge as responsible leaders, faithful employees, and stable community members simply because they were grounded in truth, discipline, humility, and kindness. As this season of assessments continues, some learners are tempted to cheat, copy assignments, or compromise their integrity just to make a grade. Others may be overwhelmed by fear of failure, often imposed by high parental or school expectations. It is in these pressure-filled moments that character must shine the brightest.

Dear parent, your child may not be the best in class, but if they are growing in truthfulness, responsibility, empathy, resilience, and discipline, you are raising a future asset to society. Remind them that it is better to fail honestly than to pass through dishonest means. Applaud their effort, not just their marks. Let them know that they are loved not because of their scores, but because of who they are. Teachers, as you prepare students for tests and end-of-term exams, please remember: your influence extends beyond academics. You are shaping their worldview. Encourage excellence, yes, but never at the expense of integrity. Take time to mentor, to counsel, and to model ethical behavior.

One honest child is worth more than ten who cheated their way to the top. Share with them how Uganda is struggling with corrupt officers who have ruined the government’s resources. Remind them to be different when they are in those public offices, and how they need to remain humble and treat each other with respect. Character is not just about avoiding wrong; it is about standing firm for what is right, even when no one is watching. It is about resilience when the results are disappointing, gratitude when they are good, and respect for others regardless of outcome. The Bible puts it best: “Better is a poor man who walks in his integrity than a rich man who is crooked in his ways” (Proverbs 28:6, ESV). “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity” (Proverbs 11:3, NIV).

Let us raise children whose lives are built not just on academic foundations but on moral ones. Let us build a generation that will excel, not just in the classroom, but in life. Therefore, we have a mandate to “train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6, KJV). We stand to raise children whose results reflect not just what they know, but who they are. Because, long after the exams are forgotten and the report cards are filed away, character is what will remain. And in today’s world, it matters more than ever.

Dickson Tumuramye, executive director of Hope Regeneration Africa, and parenting coach.







