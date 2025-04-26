Why choosing the right creative programme can make or break you

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the creative industries hold immense potential for shaping livelihoods and driving economic growth. From fashion design to digital animation, interior design to graphic arts, creative fields not only satisfy personal passions but also provide significant career opportunities.

However, the decision to pursue a creative programme is not merely about following a passion; it’s a choice that can profoundly influence the path of a young person’s life and career. The global creative economy, valued at over $2.25 trillion, is growing at an unprecedented pace, providing opportunities for those equipped with the right skills.

In Uganda, creative industries are becoming significant contributors to economic development. According to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, the creative sector in Uganda employs over 5 million people, directly or indirectly. From events management to filmmaking, the demand for skilled professionals has never been higher.

Despite this growth, there’s a skills gap that continues to challenge many aspiring creatives. It’s not enough to be talented; you need to be trained in ways that meet market demands. According to a 2022 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), 65 percent of Ugandan youth remain unemployed or underemployed, largely due to mismatched skills.

This is where the importance of choosing the right programme comes into sharp focus. One of the biggest mistakes students and parents make when selecting a creative programme is choosing based on prestige or popularity rather than alignment with current job market demands. A good creative programme doesn’t just nurture artistic talent—it prepares students with practical, market-ready skills that employers value.

Programmes should emphasise both technical proficiency and the soft skills necessary to navigate the professional world, such as communication, critical and emotional thinking, and entrepreneurship.

The benefits of choosing the right creative programme go beyond personal fulfilment; they also translate to economic empowerment. According to UBOS, individuals with specialised vocational training earn an average of 30 percent more than their counterparts with general academic qualifications. In the creative industries, this trend is even more pronounced. Professionals in Uganda’s visual arts, film, and fashion sectors who receive formal training earn 40 percent more, on average, than their self-taught peers.

This isn’t surprising—structured programmes not only enhance technical skills but also connect students with industry networks, mentorship opportunities, and internships that significantly boost career prospects. Identifying the right programme involves a combination of self-awareness, research, and foresight. First, students need to assess their own interests and aptitudes.

A love for design or illustration is a good start, but it’s important to ask, “What kind of designer do I want to become?” Understanding your niche is the first step toward finding a programme that can help you thrive.

Second, students and parents should evaluate programmes based on their curriculum, faculty expertise, and industry connections. A robust creative programme should offer up-to-date training in industry-standard tools and techniques. For example, in fields like animation or graphic design, mastery of software such as Adobe Creative Suite or Blender is crucial.

Programmes should also integrate real-world projects and internships, giving students a taste of professional life before they graduate. Additionally, the right programme should emphasise adaptability. The creative world is constantly evolving, and programmes must prepare students to pivot with changing technologies and trends. For instance, with the rise of artificial intelligence and automation, designers and artists are increasingly being called upon to solve complex, multidisciplinary problems that go beyond aesthetics.

Programmes that integrate technology, problem-solving, and collaboration skills are better positioned to future-proof their graduates. Choosing a creative programme is one of the most consequential decisions a young person can make. It’s not just about learning to create; it’s about building a future. The question isn’t whether a creative career is viable; it’s whether students are making the right choices to thrive in this dynamic, rewarding field. For aspiring creatives and their families, the path to success starts with informed, intentional decisions about education. Because when it comes to creative programmes, the right choice can indeed make or break your career.

Denis Waliggo,